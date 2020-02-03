Brad Pitt and Rebel Wilson mock The Royals while Prince William and Kate Middleton grin and wear it on BAFTAS

Prince William and Kate Middleton did their best to look amused at the BAFTA awards last night, while Brad Pitt cast a cheeky joke on the recent misery of the royals with Meghan and Harry, albeit 5500 miles away.

William and Kate, however, struggled with the same stoic response when Prince Andrew was controlled by Rebel Wilson.

Pitt was not personally present to collect his prize from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and left Margot Robbie by while he stayed back in LA.

“Brad couldn’t be here tonight, so he asked me to read his reaction,” Robbie said, “he begins by saying,” Hey, Britain. I heard you just became single. Welcome to the club. I wish you the best with the divorce settlement now bla bla bla.

“He then thanks the Academy for this extreme honor.”

Margot, who missed the actress’ supporting role despite the fact that he received two nominations in the category for different roles controversially, picked up the prize and said, “Oh, and he says he’s going to call this Harry because he’s very excited about it. bring it back to the United States with him. “

After gasping for breathtaking audiences at the Royal Albert Hall, she quickly added as she left the stage: “His words are not mine, thank you.”

Pitt seems to have taken on a new role as a joker-in-residence awards show. After picking up a Golden Globe for his role in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, where he plays an occasionally bared torso, pot-smoking stunt man who may have shot his wife with a crossbow, he said: “It was a difficult part, a man taking off his shirt, getting high and not getting along with his wife. It was a big piece, big.”

Although William and Kate managed to crack a sour smile for the Harry prop, they were less amused by actress Rebel Wilson, 39, who gasped with surprise when she pretended to be confused and confused and then called Prince Andrew she introduced the prize for Best Director.

You have to look at it a little:

Prince William used his opening speech to express his concern about the lack of diversity among the prize winners after all 20 stars nominated for acting gongs were white and the shortlist for the best director was completely masculine.

He said: “We are lucky that incredible filmmakers, actors, producers, directors and technicians, men and women of all backgrounds and ethnicity enrich our lives through film.

“But in 2020, and not for the first time in the last few years, we are again talking about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the sector and in the allocation process – that simply cannot be right at this time.

“I know that both Pippa (Pippa Harris, president of Bafta) and Amanda (Amanda Berry, Bafta CEO) share frustration and continue to work tirelessly to ensure that creative talent is discovered and supported.

“Bafta takes this problem seriously and has launched a full and thorough evaluation of the entire awarding process after this year’s nominations to build on their existing work and ensure that opportunities are available to everyone.”

Rebel Wilson took a more concise mood. After reading the shortlist for male drivers, she said: “I look at the exceptional, daring talent nominated in this category and I don’t think I could do what they do … Honestly, I just don’t have balls . “

Kate Middleton, 38, wore a white and gold dress from Alexander McQueen for the star-studded event, recycling a dress she wore for the first time in 2012, after the event organizers urged guests to embark on a “sustainable” “way to dress.

