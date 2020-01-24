Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston talk about the reaction to their SAG awards meeting

At the start of the awards season, it was all about one thing: the possibility of a meeting between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

When the former couple separated in 2005, they made headlines last year when it was revealed that more than a decade after their divorce, they were now good friends (Brad would have even been the last to leave Jen’s Christmas party).

Fans hoped they would cross paths, and although it didn’t happen at the Golden Globes, the actors were surprised when they said hello to the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards this month.

Of course, since their separation, they both attended the same awards, but would have already avoided.

This weekend, however, they got the world talking when they were finally photographed together.

So what did Brad think of all the attention he and Jen received after their reunion?

At an event earlier this week, he told Entertainment Tonight, “I don’t know. I am perfectly naive and I will stay like that. “

Jen also spoke to Entertainment Tonight explaining what she thought of the world’s reaction to the couple’s meeting in public – before they spotted each other during the SAGs.

“It’s hysterical … But what else are they going to talk about?”, She said.

A source told Hollywood Life, “They have bonded and rekindled their friendship so much more than in recent years now that they are both single.

“They have realized what is important in life and since they share so much love for each other, it is such a good thing for both of them to have this kind of intimate friendship again.

“They trust each other and love the fact that they have someone holding their back to them.”