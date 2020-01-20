Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston share a sweet moment at the SAG Awards

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited during the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards!

After their respective wins for Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood and The Morning Show, the former couple became backstage, smiling while chatting. The photos show how the 56-year-old actor grabbed Aniston’s hand while they both laughed.

Earlier at the 2020 SAG Awards, Pitt broke a joke during his acceptance speech for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood about how his character was a person “not getting along with his wife.” “

“Let’s face it, it was a difficult part,” said Pitt. “The man who gets high, takes off his shirt and can’t get along well with his wife. It’s a big piece. Big.”

After making the joke, the camera bowed to his ex-wife Aniston, who laughed and clapped.

Shortly after Pitt won, Aniston accepted the award for outstanding performance from a female actor in a drama series for The Morning Show. She is the co-producer of the AppleTV + show alongside her costar Reese Witherspoon. Pitt was captured backstage and stopped to watch Aniston’s acceptance speech on one of the screens.

Earlier in January, the Once Upon a Time … actor in Hollywood won a Golden Globe for the best supporting role in a movie and pricked his love life during his acceptance speech.

“I wanted to take my mother, but I couldn’t, because everyone I’m standing next to says I’m dating. And that would just be uncomfortable,” Pitt joked at the time.

The camera turned again to Aniston, who was seen laughing in the crowd.

Aniston and Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005. Although the two have separated, they have remained friends.