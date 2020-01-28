Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have secret dates

According to the international press, the ex-couple is closer than ever.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston recently spoke out after playing a role in the complicity of a public event, the SAG Awards gala. The images show that the actor attracted her old girlfriend and gave rise to the most diverse rumors.

But as you would expect, speculation about a loving approach between the two was to gain more strength. The most recent news even shows that the two have secret meetings because they are publicly “reconciled” in their speech.

A source in the Daily Mirror says that Pitt and Aniston had met at least five times before the gala and that the latter even slept at the actress’ home.

“It took a long time before she forgave him everything, but this forgiveness was necessary for the two to continue their lives,” the informant says, referring to the end of their relationship. The divorce between the two was signed in 2005 and a year later she married Angelina Jolie.

“He only talks about Jennifer. They resume romance and are together as they had not been for years, ”reveals the same source.