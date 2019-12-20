Loading...

Bracelets, key rings and coffee cups transformed into contactless payment devices

The range has been designed to help relieve carrier parents, allowing them to pay on the fly without having to look for their credit or debit card.

|

New research has found that British parents carry an alarming amount of items with them on a family day out.

One in 10 has more than 100 items, the average parent carrying 42 items.

Research, through the social money app Pingit, also found that parents often find themselves leaving essential items as a result of having so much to pack.

A quarter of them forgot their wallet / purse although it was voted as one of the essential items for a day with the kids (66%).

Another in three forgot their cell phone and house / car keys.

As a result, on average, parents spend a total of 1 hour 18 minutes per week searching for these forgotten items from the bottom of their bags / pockets before realizing that they are missing – resulting in the loss of three precious days per year.

Seven in ten parents are looking for gadgets that will help free their hands when they go out with kids (73%) – two-thirds looking for new technologies that will reduce the number of items that they they transport (63%).

Darren Foulds, CEO of Pingit, said, "We know that parents face distress when it comes to the heavy load they have to carry – and how simple acts like locating your keys, wallet or your purse can become delicate when your hands are full.

"Our portable devices are designed to help parents out, which means you can pay with ease and convenience while on the go, reducing the burden on working parents."

Meanwhile, the extra burden presents a logistical challenge for parents.

Research has revealed that parents carry 18 kg of weight with them – heavier than a firefighter's kit.

As a result, two-thirds say they have trouble transporting everything – and two-fifths had to ask strangers for help.

In addition, a third of British parents have developed back problems due to the transport of all necessary items; and a quarter hit their heads on something while lugging their load.

Pingit partnered with Anna Whitehouse, founder of the Mother Pukka parental influence site, to comment on the daily parenting balance.

Anna comments: "Some days I feel like I have finished a five hour workout after taking my parenting kit away. It is amazing that someone so small needs so many "tricks" – but I have already been trapped by forgetting to pack some of the essentials and that isn’t 39; was not pretty.

"We adopt Pingit devices in our home, everything that helps us is a yes on our part."

The full range of portable products is available at web.pingit.com.

Top 10 Things Parents Lose Most Often

Bottle of water (30%)

2. Mobile phone (28%)

3. Car / house keys (27%)

4. Glasses / sunglasses (26%)

5. Wallet / handbag (23%)

6. Loose variation (23%)

7. Reusable cup (20%)

8. Tablet (12%)

9. Laptop (9%)

10. Newspaper (8%)