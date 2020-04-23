B&Q to reopen 75 stores

DIY B&Q retailer reopens 61 other stores in the UK after successful trials.
The hardware chain was initially reopened 14 branches last weekend after watching “other important retailers support social distance measures”.
B&Q reopens 61 other stores in the UK
In its latest update, B&Q confirmed 61 other branches to follow this step – with a total number of reopening to 75 stores.
B&Q closed all of its stores on March 25, and customers can only use home delivery and click and collect services to buy goods.
The DIY chain, which has been classified as an “important” retailer during the coronavirus crisis, confirmed that stores that were reopening would follow distancing social steps.
This includes a two-meter floor marker throughout the store and a perspex screen at checkout.
Complete list of B&Q stores
- Aberdeen
- Bamber Bridge
- Basildon
- Blackpool
- Bolton
- Bury
- Cardiff
- Cardiff (Culverhouse Cross)
- Cheetham Hill
- Chester
- Chiswick
- Coventry (Brandon Road)
- Crew
- Croydon
- Darnley
- Dearne Valley
- Derby
- Doncaster
- Dundee
- East Kilbride
- Edinburgh
- Enfield
- Erdington
- Exeter
- Fareham
- Farnborough
- Gillingham
- Glasshoughton
- Gloucester
- Great Western Rd
- Great Yarmouth
- Grimsby
- Halesowen
- Hartcliffe
- Havant
- Huddersfield
- Ipswich
- Leeds
- Leicester
- Park Meir
- Milton Keynes
- Malden is new
- Newtownabbey
- North Shield
- Northampton
- Norwich
- Nottingham
- Nurse, Paisley
- Peterborough
- Plymouth
- Queens Road
- Reading
- Romford
- Scotswood
- Swamp
- Solihull
- Southend
- St. Andrews Quay
- St.Helens
- Stockport
- Stockton
- Sutton
- Sutton in Ashfield
- Swansea
- Trafford Park
- Wallasey
- Warrington
- Washington
- Watford
- Wednesbury
- Thurrock West
Customers may also have to queue to enter stores, with shops limiting the number of buyers allowed at one time.
In stores that have reopened, customers can only buy products that are available for shopping and take home that day.
Retailers temporarily stop services such as kitchen and bathroom design, paint mixing, wood cutting and key cutting.
It also only accepts card and contact payments.
The core opening times at the store that are reopened are from 8 am to 5 pm, although operating hours may differ between branches.
Buyers must use an online store search tool, or call first, before traveling.
We have asked B&Q whether the store is reopening gradually, or if everything is reopening now, and we will update this article when we know more.
B&Q has almost 300 stores in the UK.
Since retailers are only online, B&Q customers are forced to queue up for more than an hour to enter the DIY.com website.
Others feel angry for two weeks waiting to click and collect orders.
The Screwfix and Wickes stores are also closed due to coronavirus – this is what you need to know about shipping options.
B&Q started selling bed plants and herb bundles last week so you can tidy up your garden
In addition, we have collected the world’s worst DIY fail because people try to do their own home repairs during coronavirus locking.
Police Close B&Q drove through after traffic blocked the ambulance
