Boyd will remain a Broncos leader: Seibold

But Seibold said Boyd had known his fate since September.

“I made the decision pretty early. I didn’t have Darius in my house long after the season ended – he took it like a man,” said Seibold of Boyd’s reaction.

“Darius is a professional. He wants the best for the club. He said:” If you think that’s the best decision for the club, I’m all in “.

“It was nothing I didn’t expect him to do.”

Seibold insisted that he ask Boyd for his own benefit after watching the 32-year-old policeman’s “unfair” criticism in 2019.

“I saw one thing in my first year here, for whatever reason, there was a lot of outside noise and pressure on Darius,” he said.

“He handled it well, but I found it unforgiving. He was in the spotlight in my eyes for unfair reasons.

“I protect him very much.

“Ultimately, I wanted to relieve Darius a little bit so that he could enjoy his rugby league at the end of his career.”

Seibold continued to expect Boyd, a veteran of 317 NRL, to have a tremendous impact on the Broncos in 2020.

He believed Boyd would not only serve as a guide to Glenn, but also help develop Brisbane’s “next generation of leaders” – Matt Lodge, Pat Carrigan, new recruits Brodie Croft, Tevita Pangai and Payne Haas.

“(Boyd) remains an integral part of our leadership group,” said Seibold.

Glenn, a veteran of 259 games for Brisbane, admitted that he would rely heavily on Boyd this season after battling tears on Friday as a skipper.

“I will ask a lot of support from him,” said Glenn.

“He is still a big leader on our team. And I know he will support me.”

Not that Seibold didn’t think Glenn was ready for his new role.

“Alex has been a leader in our actions and has been a role model in our club for over a decade. I don’t want him to change at all,” he said.

“It is a big task … (but) he will represent our club on and off the pitch to the highest degree. I have no doubt about it.”

AAP

Most seen in sports

Loading