Boyd will remain a Broncos leader: Seibold

But Seibold said Boyd had known his fate since September.
“I made the decision pretty early. I didn’t have Darius in my house long after the season ended – he took it like a man,” said Seibold of Boyd’s reaction.
“Darius is a professional. He wants the best for the club. He said:” If you think that’s the best decision for the club, I’m all in “.
“It was nothing I didn’t expect him to do.”
Seibold insisted that he ask Boyd for his own benefit after watching the 32-year-old policeman’s “unfair” criticism in 2019.
“I saw one thing in my first year here, for whatever reason, there was a lot of outside noise and pressure on Darius,” he said.
“He handled it well, but I found it unforgiving. He was in the spotlight in my eyes for unfair reasons.
“I protect him very much.
“Ultimately, I wanted to relieve Darius a little bit so that he could enjoy his rugby league at the end of his career.”
Seibold continued to expect Boyd, a veteran of 317 NRL, to have a tremendous impact on the Broncos in 2020.
He believed Boyd would not only serve as a guide to Glenn, but also help develop Brisbane’s “next generation of leaders” – Matt Lodge, Pat Carrigan, new recruits Brodie Croft, Tevita Pangai and Payne Haas.
“(Boyd) remains an integral part of our leadership group,” said Seibold.
Glenn, a veteran of 259 games for Brisbane, admitted that he would rely heavily on Boyd this season after battling tears on Friday as a skipper.
“I will ask a lot of support from him,” said Glenn.
“He is still a big leader on our team. And I know he will support me.”
Not that Seibold didn’t think Glenn was ready for his new role.
“Alex has been a leader in our actions and has been a role model in our club for over a decade. I don’t want him to change at all,” he said.
“It is a big task … (but) he will represent our club on and off the pitch to the highest degree. I have no doubt about it.”
