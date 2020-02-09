Boyd: Recovery of failed institutions: how to breathe new life into the American dream

Matthew Schmitz from First Things recently reminded readers that it was Barack Obama who in 2018 encouraged his followers on social media to read the article “Why Liberalism Failed” by Patrick Deneen, a book describing the “liberal dismantling of social norms” . “Increasing disillusion,” Obama wrote at the time, society neglects “meaning and community” at its own expense.

He is right. And conservative thinker Yuval Levin believes there might be a way for America to get back what was lost. It starts with rebuilding settings.

His latest book, “A Time to Build,” claims that America’s social crisis is essentially a lack of institutions – the media, the judiciary, the academy, and Congress, to name just a few.

Repairing such large, clumsy bodies may seem overwhelming. And Levin seems to admit that it won’t be easy. But if progress starts somewhere, he states, it must start with individual actors within institutions who ask, “How should I act, given my role here?”

For Levin, behavior is gradually improving by making institutional duty a guiding force for human action instead of, say, personal enthusiasm or ambition. Members of Congress or parliament become more effective legislators; journalists more focused truth tellers; spouses more loyal partners.

A football fan recently made headlines after being caught on camera during a live broadcast to catch a woman other than his wife. After the man realized that the world was watching (including possibly his husband), his expression changed immediately. He knew that his behavior was contrary to his marital dedication.

He paled.

“Marriage,” Levin writes, “gives spouses roles that help them think about what behavior is appropriate and not.” It is not only the institutions of marriage, family or faith that drive us to better behavior; according to Levin, universities, churches and even Congress should help citizens channel and connect with a higher goal.

However, Levin is concerned that some of our most cherished institutions are increasingly relinquishing their formative functions, which serve as little as rostrums, stages or pulpits to caress and perform. Levin argues that Congress in particular is worse off, as members are increasingly coming with a message to deliver instead of a duty to fulfill; with a Twitter megaphone instead of a pen and pad and the desire to draft sound legislation.

“We lose faith in an institution,” Levin writes, “if we no longer believe it plays this ethical or formative role to teach people to be reliable. … what is particularly striking in our time is a clear kind of institutional neglect – a failure even to try to form trustworthy people, and a tendency not to regard institutions as forms of character and behavior, but as platforms for performance and awareness . “

This is all logical. Institutions insist on life support and to turn things around we must resuscitate them, involve them again and rebuild them.

How do we get there? It starts with individual promotions. We start again with the question: “How will I act here, given my position?”

Like nothing else, Levin’s book is worth reading (and re-reading) to internalize this single command. The repetition of the sentence in his text functions as a kind of self-help reminder for institutional elites. It recalls that integrity and legitimacy are usually measured by whether leaders fulfill their highest institutional obligations to those they serve.

Of course, such notions are nothing new.

Common law has long recognized certain fiduciary duties of companies, including care duties, loyalty and prudence. But while the law continues to act as a baton to force compliance with the duty of companies, society has become less enthusiastic about taking a stand on (or much less regulated) different moral issues.

In this context, Levin’s book can be read as a call to institutions to fill the void. He hopes that this renewed sense of duty and this role is strong enough to get used to virtue, which in turn can contribute to a better policy.

In that sense, Levin has written a book about moral philosophy rather than policy. But if we find that there is increasing discord about matters of the core of moral truth, some may wonder if the book of Levin goes far enough. Is it really enough to say ‘know your role’ or ‘do your part well’, hope that society improves?

Should we not first answer fundamental questions about whether the work to be performed or the part to be performed refers to the public interest?

Levin might reply that our division over the role of an institution is usually exaggerated, and we usually agree more than once. This is especially true when it comes to institutions that have existed for a long time and have a centuries-long track record in shaping people in certain ways. The army, Levin argues, could serve as such an example.

But the book contains surprisingly few examples of specific institutions or individuals who have done well (or have done well in the past). To the extent that the book diagnoses a problem and offers some possible recipes to solve it, the reader continues to browse the pages for more case studies. Levin offers the forms and contours of good institutionalism, but we rarely see the flesh and the bones.

All in all, however, Levin offers us a timely and hugely important intellectual contribution to a society that is facing important challenges. Levin’s diagnosis and his convictions for some possible solutions are welcome intellectual medicine for our social malaise.

And while Levin leaves it to others to give concrete examples of how the book’s ideals in theory look like in practice, it nevertheless serves as a useful intellectual squat for those seeking the improvement of a balkanized world. Levin deserves praise because he not only gives us a good overview of the dilemma, but also a solution-oriented vision – as one of America’s most important conservative thinkers, Levin’s institutional duty demands no less.

Hal Boyd is an associate professor of family law and policy at the School of Family Life at Brigham Young University and a fellow of the Wheatley Institution. His views are his.