Boyd Matheson: These Leaders Pursue Dr. King's Vision

The NAACP Salt Lake Chapter held its 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast, Memorial today. The group invited world religious leader Gary E. Stevenson, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, to deliver the opening address. Brother Stevenson used vision as the lens through which to see how all are like God and how it is up to each individual to be the keeper of our brothers, to foster civility and to promote empathy, compassion and l ‘love.

Before religious service, Brother Stevenson was an international business leader and understood the transformative effect of the shared vision. Getting the right perspective first breaks down barriers and removes distrust of false perceptions. With a clearer vision of reality and a greater vision of what is possible, a greater vision emerges which unites, strengthens and uplifts. An acquaintance can become a friend with whom you can then bond and finally lock your arms in order to achieve a common vision and objective.

Vision requires leadership. Anyone can break into a corner by continually hitting past mistakes and misunderstandings with blunt force. It takes a leader with a vision to build a unifying and clarifying bridge. Dr. King put it this way: “An individual has not begun to live until he can rise above the narrow limits of his individualistic concerns for the wider concerns of all ‘humanity. focus on making a difference for others.

In recent years, leaders of the NAACP and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have linked, and then locked arms, in a combined effort to adapt and then teach a self-sufficiency program to urban programs, interiors and minority cities and communities based on biblical principles. Brother Stevenson described how this truly transformative partnership was based on a shared vision and a common commitment to raise all of God’s children.

Brother Stevenson first shared some of the vision of the NAACP, as President Derrick Johnson said, “We believe that all people, organizations and government officials should come together to work to ensure peace and happiness for all of God’s children. United, we can ask everyone to work in greater harmony, civility and respect for the beliefs of others to achieve this supreme and universal goal. ”

Then, part of the vision of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as shared by President Russell M. Nelson, was read: “We are all connected and we have the responsibility given by God of help make life better for those around us. we. … We do not have to be alike or alike to love ourselves. We don’t even have to agree to love each other. If we have the slightest hope of regaining the good will and the sense of humanity to which we aspire, it must begin with each of us, one person at a time. ”

Meeting these two vision statements is a daunting challenge for organizations and individuals around the world. As with any elevation effort – mistakes, mistakes and misunderstandings happen from time to time. The key is to quickly recognize and accept responsibility, but never let such mistakes or moments get in the way of the momentum and the great good that can be done – together. The vision is never clear when looking in the rear view mirror. As NAACP President Leon Russell said in July 2019, “we are not interested in the old conversations. We are looking for new solutions. ”

The leaders of these two organizations have literally and figuratively locked their arms as a model for all those who are ready to come together, work together and see together a vision of the limitless possibilities of many individuals, families and communities.

Brother Stevenson concluded his remarks with a quote from the famed civil rights leader and member of the NAACP board of directors, Reverend Amos Brown, pastor of the Third Historic Baptist Church in San Francisco: Arms with President Nelson. Not as black and white. Not like (the Church) of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or like the Baptist. But as children of God who want to love everyone and bring hope, happiness and health to all of God’s children. “

Transcending the rhetoric of division of the day can create a clear, inclusive, focused and broadened vision of Dr. King’s vision. By binding and closing arms with our brothers and sisters, charity will turn to civility and civility to empathy through the vision that “all are like God” by discovering the divine potential contained in the content of our character.