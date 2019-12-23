Boyd Matheson: how an American football sweater can cure our character crisis

Loading...

The word character seems to be under attack. It is rarely used in the media these days without placing "lack of" in front of him. It is true that there are countless examples of "lack of character" characters that encompass business executives, Hollywood celebrities, famous athletes, political figures and government officials. The constant current of those who live without character has led me to wonder about the cause of character in our country and how to present positively the case of why character counts.

My thoughts brought me back to a man of extraordinary character, my great uncle Marvin Pugh, and a piece first published in Deseret News on December 26, 2008. It is presented here with a light edition of dates and context.

According to the NCAA, the three weeks of non-stop football between December 20 and January 13 are supposed to be "the most wonderful time of the year", with 40 bowling games highly promoted and sponsored by the corporation that supposedly present Excellent young men, who are committed altruistically with their teammates and schools, with wise coaches who are equally committed to developing the character of their players while serving their communities.

Marvin Pugh, then the former Utah soccer student, talks to Brian Johnson and coach Kyle Whittingham after a practice team in Salt Lake City, Utah, on December 19, 2008.

Tom Smart, Deseret News

However, it seems that the stories of what college football is supposed to be: hard work, common goals, overcoming adversity, pride, character, teamwork and sportsmanship are becoming scarce. . Instead, they forcefully feed us the disturbing and intrusive buffet of stories about fights in the bar, reinforcements that finance the breach of the rules, police reports instead of historical reports, scores related to DUI or DWI instead of SAT results or ACT, administrators allow or ignore academic fraud and players who get a free pass because they have enough talent to throw or catch one.

While the list of problems and what is wrong in college athletics is long and long, the list of solutions seems to be very short and is usually presented by administrators who shrug their shoulders and quickly pass the money or say they are simply out. of his control.

They gave me a gift in 2008 that made me wonder if the solution to what affects college athletics could be as simple as a letter and a sweater.

The gift I received came from my great-uncle, Marvin Pugh, who, then 96 years old, was the oldest living "mailman" of the University of Utah football team.

Uncle Marv gave me one of his precious letter sweaters, and equally important, he gave me a copy of the letter he received from the University of Utah Athletic Council at the time he was given his sweater and became an official man of "U".

Contemplating the bold letter "U" stitched in the deep crimson red sweater while reading the council letter made me see how the simple lessons of the grill had become a basis of true character, which Marvin Pugh then turned into a life of importance and service with a legacy of loyalty, leadership and love.

How many people, young and old, would be inspired to be better if athletes were worthy role models …?

As you read the letter from the Athletics Council below, think about what might happen if each NCAA athlete promised to meet the standard of the card in his sweater:

“May 15, 1934

"Marvin Pugh,

"He is awarded an emblematic sweater of an athlete who has earned his right to wear an official & # 39; U & # 39; this means that he has complied with the competition rules established by the Rocky Mountain Conference, and also of your own institution You have not only complied with the athletic rules, but also the school rules You have demonstrated your absolute right to this award, and it is an honor for the associate students to award you this award.

“This award is not simply a sweater with an emblem. It has years of tradition behind this. It represents something much more than a simple piece of clothing. It means loyalty and service to your school.

“Now for a little advice on its use. This sweater is given to you, and you alone. The public recognizes its user as having achieved the athletic distinction. That is something you cannot transfer or sell to others. No one else has the right to wear his sweater. The sweater is delivered to honor you and you have no authority to try to convey that honor to another person. This includes exchanging sweaters with other "U" men. The public recognizes that the type of sweater they have given him means a certain thing, and he has no authority to exchange it with others. It is vital that you keep the sweater clean and under no circumstances should it be used when it is not clean.

“We want him to wear it, we like people to respect him for having earned such a distinction, but that respect can only be maintained if he keeps the sweater clean and in no case changes it. It is made of excellent materials and will withstand cleaning. Utah is proud to publicly mark him as one of his honest children. Do your fair share as one of those honest children to continue deserving that honor.

“Another thing: when wearing this sweater, you identify yourself as an athlete, a tall-minded man and a gentleman, and in doing so, it is your duty to wear the sweater only where respectable men gather. Any infraction of these rules can be assumed by the Athletic Council and the offenders will be penalized accordingly, but we hope that in no case is necessary.

"The Athletic Council By: Theron S. Parmelee, Manager"

Marvin Pugh, then the former Utah soccer student who lives, shakes hands with Utah soccer player Robert Johnson after a team practice, with his wife Kirksel Pugh and Mark and Linda Timothy in the background at Salt Lake City, Utah, December 19, 2008..

Tom Smart, Deseret News

Simple, powerful and practical words and principles that not only led Marvin Pugh to do important things during his game days, but also put him on the road to a meaningful life doing things that mattered much more than scoring points or winning championships .

Think about it: how would the landscape of college football change if letter sweaters were only granted to those who lived with a higher standard of personal behavior? What would happen if, instead of using the sweater as a way to obtain benefits, privileges and benefits, athletes would use them to demonstrate their commitment, loyalty and service to their schools?

How would culture change within athletic departments if, instead of using their letter with an attitude of law, student athletes would use them gratefully, with humility and with the quiet dignity that comes from being an honest son of college? And how many people, young and old, would be inspired to be better if athletes were worthy role models and wore their letterman sweater or jacket as an emblem of their commitment to be a high-minded man and a true gentleman?

I hope you enjoy the 2019 version of the NCAA of "the most wonderful time of the year." While watching these athletes of all shapes and sizes coming down from buses and planes with pride, a sweater with a letter, that they can also stop and reflect on the importance of what that letter and sweater really represents and the impact it can have in the life of a young man, both now and in the future.

So, although Marvin Pugh's game days at the University of Utah in the 1930s were never really recorded in history books, by meeting the letter standard on his sweater, his impact and influence have been recorded in Hearts, minds and souls. of so many others Marvin Pugh made and continues to make a difference as a "U" man, as a loyal man, as a service man, as an athletic man, as a tall-minded man and as a gentleman. In summary, Marvin Pugh exemplifies the simple solution not only for what affects university athletics but for what is killing our country. He has demonstrated the power of living with a higher standard and the impact of a simple symbol such as a letter on a sweater.

Editor's Note: Some parts of this column were published in Deseret News in 2008.