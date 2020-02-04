Boy scouts celebrating 100th Anniversary in Wyoming

(City of Casper, Youtube)

CASPER, WYO – The Boy Scouts of America was founded on February 8, 1910. Boy Scouts of America, the Greater Wyoming Council, celebrates its 100th anniversary in February.

The Casper City Council recognized the Greater Wyoming Council, Boy Scouts of America at their meeting on Tuesday, February 4.

Two Casper Boy Scout troops attended the meeting. Casper Mayor Charlie Powell read a proclamation in which he noted the contributions that the scouts have made to the community over the years.

The scouts record the history of the program in an event description.

“On February 8, 1910, William Dickson submitted Boyce papers of incorporation and the Boy Scouts of America were born,” said the Greater Wyoming Council, Boy Scouts of America. “Since its founding 110 years ago, the Boy Scouts of America has a long history of making a positive impact on membership, the communities they serve and the world around them.”

They are celebrating the anniversary with an event at the Campbell County Rockpile Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 8.

“To commemorate the 110-year scouting, interactive stations will be set up inside and outside the museum,” says the event description. “Come wind, rain, sun or snow, this event will continue because it is all part of the fun. Stay at every station for as little or as long as you want. Our stations are designed to meet some or all of the requirements for specific earnings badges. A detailed channel list will be placed on this event page as we get closer to the day of the event. “

“Not a current scout? Don’t worry, this event is for all ages and skills. Even “former” or “retired” scouts will enjoy participating in these interactive experiences. There are also members of the Greater Wyoming Council, Boy Scouts of America – East District here to help you find out more about participating in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. “