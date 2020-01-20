Boy arrested after shooting 4 in a small town in Utah

Shutterstock

By MATT VOLZ Associated Press

A boy armed with a gun killed three children and a woman in a house in Utah, and then escorted a fifth victim to a hospital where he was arrested, police said on Saturday.

The police were still trying to find out who was who and what happened before the Friday night gunshot in Grantsville. Investigators believe the victims are all related and officials refused to disclose information about the shooter, who is not a young man.

“We are trying to ensure that we review people’s relationships between the deceased and the survivor,” said Grantsville Police Cpl. Rhonda Fields said The Associated Press Saturday. “As far as the subject is concerned, we have none of it.”

It appears to be the largest mass shootout in Utah since 2007 when a shotgun armed gunman killed five people and himself in the Trolley Square mall in Salt Lake City. It is also the first murder in nearly 20 years in Grantsville, a city of 11,000, about 56 kilometers west of Salt Lake City.

“It’s been a long time,” said Fields.

The boy faces 10 charges, with the murder worst, she said. The police could not disclose his identity because he was charged with adolescence.

Officials said he was the only suspect. His relationship with the victims was not immediately clear.

The victims’ names have not been released and their identity may not be publicly known until Monday, Fields said.

No authorities have been called to the house in the past.

The police responded to a gunshot that was fired at home around 7:00 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of two girls, a boy and a woman, Fields said.

The gunner and the surviving victim had disappeared, she said. The authorities later found that a person who arrived in the house after the shootout took the suspect and the surviving victim to a nearby hospital.

Officials arrested the boy in the hospital. He was held in a juvenile detention center.

The fifth victim had sustained a gunshot wound, was in a stable condition and should survive, Fields said.

The person who drove her to the hospital was not involved in the shots, she said.

The Mayor of Grantsville, Brent Marshall, said the shootout was in a very quiet area, Deseret News reported.

“It’s an unfortunate tragedy that happened here tonight,” said Marshall. “Every time children are involved in something, it gets very emotional, very quickly.”

Tooele County school district officials announced on Twitter that they plan to offer advice to students when they return to school on Tuesday.

Utah governor Gary Herbert released a statement on Twitter.

“Parents and grandparents, secure your firearms! Everyone, hug your loved ones tightly. And remember that love, not hate, will heal broken people and families, ”he wrote.