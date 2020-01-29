Boy, 5, invited to join the heavy metal band Slipknot on stage after video of him drumming virally at their performance - The Sun

LITTLE Caleb Hayes was invited on stage by heavy metal stars Slipknot after being blown away by a video of him drumming at one of their gigs.

The video caught the attention of Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg after it went viral with 8m views.

Caleb Hayes, five, was invited on stage by his heavy metal idols Slipknot

The band made the boy’s night a part of the show’s final when they brought him to the stage

He was so impressed with the skills of the five-year-old that the band invited him and his family to come to a gig as a VIP.

And they made the boy’s night a part of the final of the show when they brought him to the stage.

Mama Kim, from Silloth, Cumbria, said: “They have him on stage for around 15,000 fans and he threw a set of drumsticks in the crowd. It has been such a surreal experience, Caleb enjoyed it every minute.”

Caleb was caught in his father’s arms and drummed to his idols during their show in Newcastle on January 17.

Caleb went backstage and was gifted with drumsticks and merchandise from the band

The video was posted on Twitter by fellow fan Ronnie Young, who praised him for not missing a beat all night.

The band was notified after it went viral. Their management team contacted his family and invited them as VIPs for their concert at the Arena in Birmingham.

Kim said: “My phone rang non-stop. At the Newcastle performance, Caleb just fell on his father’s shoulders and started drumming like he normally does – we are used to seeing him do that.

“A man who was close to us took it and because Caleb was on time with the drummer’s rhythm, he posted it on Twitter and it just went crazy.

“We were then invited by the band to perform in Birmingham as VIP guests for the day on Saturday. Caleb went backstage, played the drums from Jay Weinberg and was gifted with drumsticks and merchandise.”

After the concert, Jay went to social media to share the experience about their special guest.

He tweeted: “It was so nice to invite the young shredder Caleb to the show in Birmingham last night.”

Caleb had the original viral video drummed on his drum set at home

Lewis Capaldi surprises fans with an intimate Christmas performance in West Lothian while partying with Celtic heroes