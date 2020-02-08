Boy, 4, dies of gunshot wound

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4691701002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=gun-violence%2Ccrime%2Cdisaster-accident-and-tragedy%2Claw-enforcement%2Ccrime-stoppers-usa%2Canger%2Cfear%2Coverall-negative%2Cjustin-evans%2Cshootings%2Claw-enforcement&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Flocal%2Fcrime&ssts=news%2Fcrime&series=" name="snow-player/4691701002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/07/USAT/f04cf479-bfc1-4a2b-9460-e365dac940ec-military_book_for_deployment_16x9_Thumbnail.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

Play automatically

Show thumbnails

Show captions

Last slideNext slide

A 4-year-old boy died early in the morning of a gunshot wound on the north-western side of the city and two people were taken into custody, the Milwaukee police said.

The police responded to a report from a shooting at 1:17 am in a home in the 5300 block of North Lovers Lane Road and found the child who suffered a serious gunshot wound.

Officers started CPR and members of the Wauwatosa Fire Department tried advanced life-saving measures, but the boy died, police said in a press release.

Police said no arrests were made and the circumstances that led to the shooting were being investigated.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or contact Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-8477.

The boy’s death is the last one in which shootings claimed the life of a child in Milwaukee.

Ten-year-old Sierra Guyton died on July 13, 2014, almost two months after being shot in the head while playing at the playground at Clarke Street Elementary School, 2816 W. Clarke St. She was caught in the crossfire between two armed men who alternated 16 shots with 50 children nearby.

Five-year-old Laylah Petersen sat on her grandfather’s lap in his home near North 58th Street and West Fairmount Avenue on November 6, 2014, when bullets were fired outside the house.

Bill Thao, 13 months, played on the floor of a relative’s house at North 73rd Street and West Mill Road on December 27, 2014, when a barrage of 41 bullets fired by three shooters in the street hit the building.

Nine-year-old Za’Layia Jenkins died on May 11, 2016, 11 days after being shot in the home of a family member in the 1500 block of West Meinecke Ave. Three men shot the shots after other residents had chastised them about drug trafficking on their block.

Fifteen-year-old Melanie Johnson was hit at her home near North 35th Street and West Silver Spring Drive after firearm broke out on December 12, 2016.

The six-year-old Justin Evans Jr. was shot on July 22, 2017 in his grandmother’s garden in the 3600 block of North 23rd Street. He was the youngest victim to die of gunshots that year.

Thirteen-year-old Sandra Parks was hit by a bullet shot outside her house that struck her in her bedroom on November 19, 2018.

Three-year-old Brooklyn Harris shot and killed in a car during a traffic accident on July 13, 2019, near North 42nd Street and West Concordia Avenue.

RELATED: Mourning after a death? Here is a list of organizations where you can go for support.

RELATED: Someone lost to murder or want to help someone who has it? Here is a list of organizations that make a difference in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE HOMICIDES: The Journal Sentinel follows up murders to commemorate victims and to better understand deadly violence.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/08/milwaukee-violence-boy-4-dies-gunshot-wound/4699936002/