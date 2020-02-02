Boxing on TV: watch boxing on Sky, BT Sport and more

It has been a big year for boxing, but there will be more in 2019.

Anthony Joshua won back his world title tires from Andy Ruiz Jr. after a points win in Saudi Arabia.

But there are lots of great fights that are broadcast every week, apart from mega battle with Joshua and others.

The boxing scene in the UK has numerous talented stars that can illuminate arenas across the country.

Sky Sports and BT Sport have picked up the rights of many big boxing nights – but what do they have to offer this week?

RadioTimes.com has completed the full boxing schedule for this week, including how you can watch the action live from home.

Which boxing is on TV this week?

Friday January 31

Location: Meridian at Island Gardens, Florida, USA.

Time: 02:00

View: Sky Sports Arena + Main Event

Demetrius Andrade against Luke Keeler – WBO title middleweight

Tevin Farmer against Joseph Diaz – IBF super-featherweight title

Daniel Roman against Murodjon Akhmadaliev – WBA Super super-bantamweight, IBF super-bantamweight titles

Jake Paul against Ali Eson Gib – Light heavyweight (six rounds)

How to watch boxing on TV and online in the UK

Sky Sports: Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £ 23 a month or subscribe to individual sports such as boxing, so you only pay for what you like.

NU TV: You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £ 9.99, a weekly pass for £ 14.99 or a monthly pass for £ 33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed via a computer or apps on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport: If you are an existing BT broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £ 10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start from £ 39.99 a month.

You can also add BT Sport to your existing broadband or TV deal on Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media.

How to view online boxing in the US

Fans can watch many fights live in the US via DAZN.

The streaming service is available in a monthly or annual plan.

An annual ticket provides coverage for the biggest names in boxing during 2019 and until 2020.

DAZN also offers access to live MMA battles in the US.