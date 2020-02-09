Boxing on TV: watch boxing on Sky, BT Sport and more

This year will be a big year for boxing, with numerous major confrontations that will take place in 2020.

Anthony Joshua will hope to defend his regained belts, while Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury hope that their rematch will deliver the same fireworks as their original guess.

But there are lots of great fights that are broadcast every week, apart from mega battle with Joshua and others.

The boxing scene in the UK has numerous talented stars that can illuminate arenas across the country.

RadioTimes.com has completed the full boxing schedule for this week, including how you can watch the action live from home.

Which boxing is on TV this week?

Saturday, February 8

Location: Sheffield Arena, Sheffield, United Kingdom

Time: 7 p.m.

View: Sky Sports Arena + Main Event

Kell Brook against Mark DeLuca – 10 laps on super welter weight

Kid Galahad against Claudio Marrero – Title remover of featherweight IBF

Eva Wahlstrom against Terri Harper – WBC super featherweight title

How to watch boxing on TV and online in the UK

Sky Sports: Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their offer for just £ 23 a month or subscribe to individual sports such as boxing, so you only pay for what you like.

NU TV: You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £ 9.99, a weekly pass for £ 14.99 or a monthly pass for £ 33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed via a computer or apps on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport: If you are an existing BT broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £ 10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start from £ 39.99 a month.

You can also add BT Sport to your existing broadband or TV deal on Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media.

How to view online boxing in the US

Fans can watch many fights live in the US via DAZN.

The streaming service is available in a monthly or annual plan.