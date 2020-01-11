Boxing on TV: How to watch boxing on Sky, BT Sport and more

Loading...

It’s been a big year for boxing, but 2019 is yet to come.

Anthony Joshua recovered his world championship title from Andy Ruiz Jr. after a point win in Saudi Arabia.

But there are a lot of great fights every week, apart from mega-fights with people like Joshua.

The British boxing scene has many talented stars who are able to illuminate arenas across the country.

Sky Sports and BT Sport have acquired the rights to many big boxing nights – but what do they have to offer this week?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the entire boxing plan for this week, including how to watch the action live from home.

What boxing is on TV this week?

Sunday December 15th

Location: York Hall, London, UK

Time: 7 p.m.

Watch: Sky Sports Action

Richard Riakporhe vs. Jack Massey – Free BBBofC British Cruiser Title

Saturday December 21st

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, USA

Time: 2:00 a.m. (UK time)

Watch: Sky Sports Action / Main Event

Daniel Jacobs vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr – Super Middleweight

Josh Kelly vs. Winston Campos – welterweight

Saturday December 21st

Venue: Copper Box Arena, London, Great Britain

Time: TBC (UK time)

Watch: BT Sport 1

Daniel Dubois vs. Kyotaro Fujimoto – WBC Silver / WBO International Heavyweight title

Sunny Edwards – Marcel Braithwaite – Free BBBofC British Super Fly title

Tommy Fury vs. TBA – Light heavyweight

How to watch boxing on TV and online in the UK

Sky Sports: Sky customers can add the full sports package to their offer for just £ 23 a month or subscribe to individual sports such as boxing, so you only pay for what you enjoy.

NOW TV: You can purchase a Sky Sports day pass for £ 9.99, a weekly pass for £ 14.99 or a monthly pass for £ 33.99 without a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones, and consoles.

BT Sport: If you are already a BT Broadband customer, you can add them to your existing contract and pay an additional £ 10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £ 39.99 a month.

You can also add BT Sport to your existing broadband or TV offering on Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media.

How to see online boxing in the U.S.

Fans can watch many fights in the USA live via DAZN.

The streaming service is available in a monthly or yearly schedule.

An annual pass will cover the biggest names in boxing in 2019 and by 2020.

DAZN also offers access to live MMA fights in the United States.