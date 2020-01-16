Antonio brown against. Logan paul could actually happen. And in related news: 2020 is wild.

Through BoxingScene.com, Matchroom Boxing and the DAZN streaming platform are “in active and ongoing negotiations with Brown and Paul to organize a fight between the two stars in April”.

If it is true that “where there is smoke, there is fire”, hold your breath and look at this:

Antonio Brown gets to work on the pads 👀🥊

(🎥 // @ AB84) pic.twitter.com/jxN7zswB0F

– DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) January 15, 2020

It’s DAZN – a completely legitimate service that was recently released Canelo Alvarez against. Sergey Kovalev and many other top matches in the boxing world – sharing a video of Brown cracked skates.

Brown reportedly hired Olympian twice Eromosele Albert like his head coach as he starts training camp. Albert went 24-6-1 as a pro.

“Antonio Brown just started boxing and we just started training together. Yes, he’s serious about the fight, “said Albert. “We are starting a training camp now.”

And although Brown never had to lay hands on the field, Albert is confident that he will transition into the ring quickly.

“He’s a natural. He’s an athlete. It’s not a great transition,” said Albert. “… He needs a lot of work to get done, to correct all his mistakes. We have three months to prepare for the fight. It’s enough time. He’s already in shape. We just need to work on technique, head movement and defense – and it should be ready for him. “

For his part, Paul too is ready to start snapping speeches and do the fighting himself.

“It could become something very real, but right now, I think we can present the best (expletive) show of 2020,” said Paul recently.

In an interview with TMZ.com, Paul increased the stakes.

“I think we could be closer than anyone expects,” said Paul of the fight against Brown. “I am (expletive) serious, my brother. You know how seriously I take combat.”

