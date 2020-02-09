Boxing legend Evander Holyfield’s son Evan wins in just 82 seconds and remains unbeaten with father and brother Elijah on the ring – The Sun.

BOXING legend Evander Holyfield was on the ring to see his son Evan continue his unbeaten record in a breathtaking way.

The 22-year-old super welterweight destroyed Travis Nero in just 82 seconds at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Evan Holyfield only took 82 seconds to score three out of three wins. Credit: Getty Images

His boxing legend, Father Evander Holyfield, and his brother Elijah, who plays the NFL, were both on the ring for fightCredit: Getty Images

Travis Nero was thrown to the ground three times by Evan Holyfield in a thunderous show. Credit: Getty Images

Holyfield dropped his completely superior opponent three times when his former heavyweight world champion cheered from the front row.

His impressive performance increased his record to 3-0 when he wanted to be the same size as his old man between the ropes.

Before his last outing, he talked about whether his father’s presence in his fights caused him any nerves.

Holyfield said to Boxing Scene: “When I get in the ring, I don’t think it’s there because many others will be watching on the street. If I had nervous battles in front of my father, I would be really nervous about others.

“I work hard whether he is there or not, and even if no one has been watching, I will do my best and do my best.”

He added, “I wouldn’t say I’m following in his footsteps. Boxing is just something I noticed. I had my first fight when I was 8 and won, then my mother took me and did every sport, that she could only until I was 14.

“Then one day I came down and sat both of them and said,” I’m ready to focus on just one sport. “

“Finally, after 80 amateur fights, my father gave me his blessing to become a professional.”

Evander’s other son and Evan’s brother Elijah is an American football player who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.

He joined his father in Florida to encourage his siblings to win.

Evander Holyfield trains with a punching bag and shows that he can throw another punch at 57