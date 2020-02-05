Boxer Gervonta Davis “Battering” EX – arrested again

A video of boxing champion Gervonta Davis, who packed his ex-girlfriend at a basketball game, has gone viral. The athlete is now being indicted in Florida after the Coral Gables Police launched an official investigation, Gervonta has been charged with domestic violence.

The police call the virus event an “ongoing investigation”.

Gervonta’s future doesn’t look particularly bright since a video in which he violently mistreats his ex-girlfriend’s throat has gone viral. A recent statement by the police department said it was an “ongoing investigation”.

The viral video on Twitter with over 7.42 million views

“As a result of an ongoing investigation following social media notification and the victim on February 1, 2020, the subject depicted above was observed to hit his former girlfriend.”

police statement

Was Gervonta Davis’ victim Andretta Smothers injured?

The ex-girlfriend now suffers injuries to her lip and jaw, which affect a short and rather unimpressive reaction of the athlete. Gervonta admitted that his actions were “aggressive”, but refused to admit that he had “beaten” them.

Gervonta Davis’ victim Instagram stole

The boxing champion, obviously embarrassed by the huge public rejection, deleted every post on his Instagram page and left his 2.1 million followers in a state of shock.

In the Instagram post, Schocker!?, Which has since been deleted, Davis admitted that he was “aggressive” with the woman, but denied that he had ever hit her.

“I never hit her,” Davis wrote. “Yes, I was aggressive and told her, come on … this is my child’s mother. I would never hurt her.”

What is Gervonta Davis’ battle record?

He is a 2 weight world champion. He has held this lightweight lightweight WBA title since 2019 and previously held the super featherweight IBF title in 2017. From 2018 to 2019 he held the WBA super featherweight title. Gervonta Davis’ professional boxing record is 23-0, with 22 of his wins over Knockout or TKO.

His last win came against Yuriorkis Gamboa, where he won the vacant WBA (Regular) lightweight title

He is often referred to as Floyd Mayweather JR. Wunderkind and Mayweather described him as the “future of boxing”.

He said: “I had a lot of experience (from amateur circles), but I have learned to keep my composure. Floyd told me to stay calm and I studied Floyd Mayweather (videos) when he was “Pretty Boy”. My uppercut was my best shot and it landed all night. It felt really good to fight like me. I could take it and hand it out. ”

Although Mayweather’s words are not really helpful in this situation, especially since he is under investigation after allegedly attacking a fan who asked for a photo outside his Miami Beach hotel last Super Bowl weekend, TMZ reported.