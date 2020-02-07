Bowling For Soup pen rock-heavy tribute to Alexa Bliss of WWE

(Photos via YouTube)

Rock and Roll and WWE have a friendship that never ceases. Everyone from Poppy to Bring me the horizon have been involved in the professional wrestling mega-company. And now, Bowling for soup can add their name to the list.

The pop-punks from Texas not only had a WWE star in their video clip, but the song was completely devoted to that star, Alexa Bliss.

Just last month, the Monday evening messiah Seth Rollins together with Trophy eyes for their music video ‘Figure Eight’. But rock and wrestling don’t stop there. Poppy rocked the house for an NXT television event, slider has taken care of the theme of NXT and Bring Me The Horizon are on the soundtrack of the video game.

Well considering the fast friendship between Bowling For Soup’s Reddick jaret and Alexa Bliss, it was only logical for the two powerhouses to work together. For those who don’t know Alexa Bliss, she is a top dog in the WWE Women’s Department. She has been a WWE Ladies Champion five times and helped break down barriers for women in the company with her acrobatic and technical wrestling skills.

For those who don’t know Bowling For Soup, you are ashamed. But their biggest hits are ‘1985’, ‘High School Never Ends’ and ‘Girl All The Bad Guys Want’. The latte had a nice makeover for 2019 that you can view below.

Bliss has previously stated that Bowling For Soup is her absolute favorite band.

Speaking of the new song “Alexa Bliss” and The Goddess itself, Reddick told how they formed a friendship.

“Meeting with Alexa Bliss was insane! Here’s the freakin’s WWE Womens champ, and she likes our band! I admit, I checked her socials after we first met and saw that she had worn our shirt on a photo, and tweeted about listening to us in class while she was still in Ohio haha ​​…

We became fast friends. She was so nice to know and so wonderful for me and my family … why shouldn’t I write a song about her?!? “Five feet great !!!”

Alexa Bliss had equally beautiful words to say.

“This song is great 🙂 filming the video was such a great time that I thought it was fantastic. It is definitely a unique opportunity when your favorite band in the world makes a song about you. And Jaret is always so nice to work with and to be around 🙂 ”

The two have posted photos together in the past.

The central riff is that the guitar tone is perhaps the heaviest that Bowling For Soup has ever had, and fits perfectly with the Attitude era of WWE.

In the video, partly praised by Weird Science, two young children spend time with Bliss, while Reddick sings his signatures with references to everything from her last step to her pet, Larry Steve. Watch the video below.

“Alexa Bliss” text

She first saw me in Columbus

But she was with her friends and I was on a tour bus

A few months later she was wearing my shirt during a photo shoot

I didn’t even know she was famous

How can someone so beautiful be so dangerous?

She is only 5 ‘long but maybe 5’ 2 ‘in her wrestling boots

And I hear she can even sing

She is the champion of everything

(Hey!)

Why can’t every girl look like Alexa Bliss anymore?

(Hey!)

How can a girl on TV make me feel that way?

She has a final move called Twisted Bliss

And it’s like my heart is trapped in a sleeping room

Woah-oh-oh

Why can’t every girl look like Alexa Bliss anymore?

She says that some really mean things are against the other wrestlers

Some say they hate her, but they just don’t understand her

And if you try to bring her down, she will say, “Bless your heart.”

Her favorite song is “Girl All the Bad Guys Want”

Sometimes she cheats, but she is never caught, yes

She has a pig named Larry-Steve and he is so smart

I like to watch her in the ring

To me she is the champion of everything

(Hey!)

Why can’t every girl look like Alexa Bliss anymore?

(Hey!)

How can a girl on TV make me feel that way?

She has a final move called Twisted Bliss

And it’s like my heart is trapped in a sleeping room

Woah-oh-oh

Why can’t every girl look like Alexa Bliss anymore?

(Hey!)

Why can’t every girl look like Alexa Bliss anymore?

(Hey!)

How can a girl on TV make me feel that way?

She has a final move called Twisted Bliss

And it’s like my heart is trapped in a sleeping room

Woah-oh-oh

Why can’t every girl look like Alexa Bliss anymore?

Alexa Bliss, uh hey

Larry-Steve

Alexa Bliss previously posted a photo behind the scenes of the video, but nobody knew it then.

