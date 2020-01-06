Bowflex and Nautilus training devices receive a 30% discount

Loading...

Get a full body workout without ever leaving home.

We were not all lucky enough to be like the peloton woman and to get exercise equipment this holiday season. But there is still time to round out your home gym and crush your New Year’s fitness resolutions.

Bowflex and Nautilus training devices are 30% cheaper on Amazon today, which means you can purchase some devices for just $ 209. The offer includes elliptical trainers, treadmills, bicycles and more.

With this one machine, you can perform 65 different workouts for the chest, shoulder, back, arm, stomach and leg. It’s really like having a complete gym in one convenient package. The machine comes standard with 210 pounds of Power Rod resistance, but you can upgrade to more weight if needed.

The Bowflex Max is a combination of elliptical and stair stepper and offers you a full body workout while you concentrate on your leg muscles. The device has personalized coaching technology so that you can customize your workout.

This is not your standard treadmill; It has 22 programs including manual, weight control, heart health and more. It has a damping system that gives you a smooth and comfortable run, and the engine ensures reliable and responsive performance.

This elliptical trainer offers 29 customizable programs and uses Bluetooth connectivity to sync fitness goals and progress with mobile apps.

