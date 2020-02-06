Bourbon & sparkling wine tastings: Bourbon and Bubbles event helps “raise money and raise awareness for arthritis”

MILWAUKEE – Bourbon and bubbles! Arthritis Foundation executive director Sara Peterson and Youth Honoree Elyse Steingraeber join FOX6 WakeUp with details about fundraising.

About 2020 Bourbon and Bubbles (website)

Friday, February 7, 2020

The Pfister Hotel

6.30 pm – 10.30 pm

The dress code of the evening is cocktail clothing

We hope you join us in the Inaugural Bourbon & Bubbles event to raise money and awareness for arthritis – a disease that affects 1.1 million people in our state and 6,000 children.

This fun evening includes tastings of bourbon and sparkling wine, as well as other spirits, beer and wine samples! The evening will also include delicious food stations, a silent auction, fun games and lotteries. We can ensure you will have a great time as we raise money to not only do essential research, but also to help local children with arthritis to attend Camp MASH (Make Arthritis Stop Hurting) in Wisconsin Dells this summer.

