Boston’s winch boats will not swim in the lagoon on the scheduled entry day

The pandemic has broken down almost every calendar everywhere. Startup is stopped worldwide. Now, Boston is having another open day, which is not: the winch season is set to begin on Saturday, April 18, but the annual Spring Garden ritual – one of the city’s most enduring traditions – has been postponed until further notice. .

People who run the historic attraction say the pedal-powered fleet will eventually resume sliding around the lagoon. Meanwhile, the six swan boats, with their glittering wooden benches and decorative brass poles, will remain in storage, miles from their familiar dock.

Lynn Page. (Courtesy of Lynn Page)

The business has remained in the hands of the Paget family since Robert Page introduced the boats in Boston in 1877. His great-grandmother Lynn Page is president of Swan Boats Inc. and she spoke to WBUR’s Weekend.

Main Interviews

How do you feel about missing out on Swan Day celebrations:

I think this is difficult. I think boats have become a symbol of our city. They have become a reliable and expected part of the calendar. … It is difficult when something has such a long-standing existence in a community and where we are usually a symbol of spring. And now I think we are also one of the many symbols of insecurity. When we posted on our social media that we needed an indefinite time to delay our opening, most of the reaction was just sadness. We all feel this in a sense. There is confusion, anxiety and we are sad about the things we have lost – even if we have only lost them temporarily.

“(M) and I hope we do this for many years to come … … we will start when the world is ready.”

The need for patience in this challenging moment and how patience is also central to the appeal of the winch

We are returning in many different ways. But I think one way is to deliberately delay everyone. And a child waiting in line can jump up and down and watch squirrels, ducks and pigeons. And there is a lot of activity. And then you get on the boat. You need to stay put. And it really is just a forced attempt to cool down and quite an environment in which to do that. And I think one of the things that I continue to appreciate is that for a young child, it’s an experience, and then when that person gets older, he or she becomes completely different. But it still seems to have some impact and creates some pretty special stories that people will remember. … I find that the ride is often part of a bigger story that makes sense in someone’s life. Grandparents are there with their grandmothers and can remember to do exactly the same with their grandparents.

Winch Opening Day was scheduled for Saturday, April 18th. (Sharon Brody / WBUR)

For the future of winch boats:

One thing I hear a lot is that it’s hard to imagine Boston without a winch. … For our visitors, when they enter the Public Garden, the first botanical garden in the United States, they really expect this unchanged experience – that time the species stands motionless. … I really hope that we can keep and keep this sense of privacy for people, because somehow it gives us a good fortune. And I think the boats seem to anchor us in a very special way. So my hope is that we have been doing this for many years to come. … We will start when the world is ready.

Swans stored under tarpaulin during the off-season are not returning to the Public Garden lagoon in Boston on schedule this spring. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)