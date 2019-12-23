Boston's Enes Kanter will play in Toronto on Christmas Day

Loading...

Raptors-Celtics is one of the many gems of the NBA Christmas Day games. A persistent and injury-plagued world champion welcomes a Celtics team, which is currently holding its second start in the Eastern Conference. No matter who plays for the Raptors, Kyle Lowry will make it interesting and set up the scene for the NBA's post-holiday plan.

And while there is some speculation about the eye health of Marcus Smart, a cornerstone of this year's Celtics, the more complicated game status of another Celtics seems to be cleared up. Monday brought the news that Turkish attacker Enes Kanter would play on Christmas Day as he and the Celtics received assurances that Kanter could travel to Canada to take part in the game.

Kanter wrote a statement in Toronto's Globe & Mail on Monday, thanking Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who appears to have helped solve the Turkish threat problem against him, which has become an international problem in recent seasons.

I want to thank the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the U.S. and Canadian law enforcement agencies, U.S. Senator Ed Markey, the Celtics, the NBA, and my managers for working hard to enable my Christmas game against the Raptors and to ensure my safety there. And on Christmas night, in my first game as a Celtic, I'm going to play outside the United States when I step into the yard against the Raptors.

Kanter outlined the threats and problems he has had since speaking about the Turkish government and its president, who visited Donald Trump's White House earlier this year.

I get death threats almost every week. I have survived an attempted kidnapping in Indonesia. I have no idea what to expect every time I travel anywhere. I was forced to miss games, including one in London earlier this year, just because an autocrat 5,000 miles away wanted it. And it was an open question whether I could go to Toronto as planned on Christmas Day to play against the Raptors.

I had no illusion that my activism would come with no effect. But the disproportionate retribution that I received from the Turkish government for calling it has also had a massive impact on my personal life, my family and everyone who has stood by me.

As ESPN's Tim Bontemps said on Monday, the NBA had previously had to worry about Kanter's status in relation to Raptors games, including the last post-season when a potential meeting with the Raptors could have taken place in the NBA final if Kanter, then with the Portland Trail Blazers, the Western Conference would have won. Of course that didn't happen, but with Boston and Toronto at the same conference and possibly in the off-season this year, it's a good thing that this problem has been resolved.