Wilmer Skoog scored 7:20 in the second extension and Boston University came past No. 4 Boston College 5-4 in the nightcap at the opening round of Monday’s Beanpot. The Terriers (11-8-6) are faced with dual defending champion Northeastern, who defeated Harvard 3-1 earlier in the night, in the final on TD Garden next Monday. BU is looking for the 31st Beanpot, the most in the 68-year history of the tournament. BC led 3-1 for BU’s rally with three goals in the third period. Robert Mastrosimone only cut in and shot Spencer Knight to push the Terriers 4-3 forward with 1:42 left in control. David second of the game – a hard angle wrist shot pulled out of the right circle with Knight for an extra skater – tied it with 57.9 seconds left. Due to NCAA rules, BU and BC started working overtime with a five-minute period. The game is officially recorded as a draw for both teams, and does not count statistics of the subsequent 20-minute overtime with sudden death. That has not dampened the moment for Skoog, a freshman from Sweden. After Knight stopped Alex Brink’s first shot, Skoog came in and finished the winner. The Terriers cut it to 3-2 on David Farrance’s goal at 12:36 and balanced it 70 seconds later on Patrick Harper’s power-play score. The Eagles (16-8-0) opened a 2-0 lead in the first 7:19 of the first period on goals from Patrick Giles and Alex Newhook. They made it 3-1 when late in the second, BU’s Vlasic threw the puck into his own net. BU goalkeeper Ashton Abel made two great stops just less than two minutes apart – one on Marc McLaughlin’s clean escape – but Cotton’s spinning, turnaround backhander from the slit was stopped by the net-net, but Vlasic’s stick played in. In the opener, Brendan van Riemsdyk scored the tie and Craig Pantano stopped 27 shots for the Huskies (15-7-2), who never won three straight Beanpot titles. The tournament features the four local Boston-area Division I college programs, which are located within a few miles of each other, and is played the first two Monday evenings in February: “It’s emotionally exhausting,” said NU coach Jim Madigan. “Boys don’t sleep well the night before. … For all our seniors, this is our last kick in the can, so we want to have a sustainable image for them.” Northeastern has six titles, the least of the four schools and far behind BU and BC’s 20. Harvard has won 11, the last one in 2017. “I know it will be a big thing all week because we didn’t,” said Madigan, a 1986 Northeast grad of getting from three in a row. “I was lucky to be part of the 1984 and 85 teams that won it back-to-back.”

