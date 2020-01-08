Boston taxi drivers have yet to see money from the carpool fund

Loading...

Boston taxi drivers wonder why they did not receive money from a fund created for them after the carpool services cut their sector. A law was passed to give 5 cents of each carpool fare in the state to taxi drivers to encourage the adoption of new technologies and advanced services, safety and operational capabilities and support the development of the workforce. There is more than $ 7 million in this fund and former Boston Taxi Drivers Association chief Donna Blythe-Shaw wonders why he didn’t “I don’t know where this money went”, said said Blythe-Shaw. “I don’t think that enough attention has been paid to those who would lose their livelihoods.” Jean Janvier has worked as a taxi driver for 29 years and bought a medallion for more than $ 700,000 five years ago. He said it was now worth less than $ 50,000 because of companies like Uber and Lyft. “They chased me for my house. I lost part of my house,” Janvier said. “I paid the lawsuit, then I (went) bankrupt.” I lost all of my income. It’s difficult. “The state agency overseeing the fund said it was in the final stages of researching the best way to allocate this money.

