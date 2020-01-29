Boston Public School COO on Administrative Leave

The director of operations for Boston public schools has been placed on administrative leave, but the school district has not explained why. “Boston public schools can confirm that John Hanlon is on paid administrative leave,” said director of communications Jessica Ridlen. “We are unable to comment further on personnel matters.” Hanlon, a resident of Dorchester, assumed the role of chief operating officer of Boston public schools in 2016 under former superintendent Tommy Chang. Before working for BPS, Hanlon worked for the city as a commissioner for property and construction management, where he oversaw management, maintenance, and Hanlon previously held the position of chief operating officer. ‘university athletes, a non-profit organization that supports athletes in public high schools. He was also a long-time executive director of the Dorchester Educational Enrichment Program, a non-profit organization that provides mentoring services to high school students. He is a graduate of Boston Latin School and has an MBA from Duke University and a BA from Boston. University.Hanlon is the parent of four Boston public school students, according to the district website.

The director of operations for Boston public schools has been placed on administrative leave, but the school district has not explained why.

“Boston public schools can confirm that John Hanlon is on paid administrative leave,” said director of communications Jessica Ridlen. “We are unable to comment further on personnel matters.”

Hanlon, a resident of Dorchester, assumed the role of chief operating officer of Boston public schools in 2016 under former superintendent Tommy Chang. He continued to hold the position of Acting Superintendent Laura Perille and current Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, who took over last July.

Prior to working for BPS, Hanlon worked for the city as a commissioner for property and construction management, where he oversaw the management, maintenance and operations of city hall and other municipal facilities. Boston.

Hanlon was previously COO of Scholar Athletes, a non-profit organization that supports athletes from public high schools. He was also a long-time executive director of the Dorchester Educational Enrichment Program, a non-profit organization that provides mentoring services to high school students.

He is a graduate of Boston Latin School and holds an MBA from Duke University and a BA from Boston University.

Hanlon is the parent of four Boston public school students, according to the district website.

