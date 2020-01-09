Boston parking lot changes after recent tragedies

Loading...

A public garage belonging to Northeastern University has made many safety changes after the recent tragedies there. The Renaissance parking garage on Columbus Avenue has installed fencing to block the two open roof access points on the ninth floor. which was completed on Wednesday still allows police and contractors to enter and exit the restricted area. Northeast University police will also have an officer present at all times to monitor the roof of the garage. On Christmas Day, last year, West Roxbury resident Erin Pascale committed suicide and killed her two young children.Alexander Urtula, a student at Boston University, committed suicide in the garage during the day graduation in May 2019. Roof access is also blocked and new signs posted on garage walls, enter the National Lifeline for Suicide Prevention number, 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Police are planning to make larger and additional posters around the garage. All open areas of the garage will eventually be closed, and similar changes will be made in all garages on campus. Northeast University pays for all changes performed to increase safety.

