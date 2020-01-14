Boston officer accused of sending motorist forged threatening note for $ 790

A Boston police officer accused of sending a false quote from the Massachusetts state police and a threatening note to a motorist was put on leave without pay, according to Boston police. Christopher Curtis has been brought before Suffolk Superior Court on several counts of forgery, intimidation of witnesses and misleading a police officer. According to court records, a man told investigators that he was driving on Interstate 93 South near Stoneham on March 1, 2019, when he saw a white Toyota Tundra approaching the back of his car. The man said the driver of the van had honked his horn, accelerated, merged into the lane on his right, then veered into the left lane, almost forcing him into the median barrier, according to court records. The driver did not see who was driving the Toyota, but remembered that he was missing his front grille, according to court documents. A week later, the man received an envelope with the Boston Police Department logo that contained a $ 790 bill with “state” listed as the issuing body, according to court documents. In addition to the quote, a handwritten note was included: “I watched you get in and out of traffic, tried to push my truck onto the road just to get into the left lane,” according to court records. “You are over 90 in a 65. I have a 6-minute video of you driving like a hat ***, I stopped next to you and took your photo. Try to fight this … I challenge you! When the man appealed the ticket to the Woburn District Court, court staff noticed irregularities in the citation and alerted the state police, who referred him to the anti-corruption division of Boston police, according to court documents. . Investigators determined that the ticket was written from a book signed by Curtis and that Curtis had executed the man’s license plate the night of the incident, according to court documents. When first asked about the incident, Curtis denied knowing anything about it and denied being on I-93 South at the time. Further investigation placed him on I-93 and revealed that he had a white tundra with a damaged grill, according to court documents. When Curtis was again questioned about the incident, he then said he “remembered completely”, and admitted to writing the quote and the threat note, but said it was intended to be a joke for another officer, according to court documents. Curtis pleaded not guilty and was released without bail.

