Boston Manor says “Everything Is Ordinary” in electric new music video

(Photo via: Pure Noise Records / YouTube)

Days after the release date of their upcoming album GLUE is announced, Boston Manor have released a brand new single and music video for ‘Everything Is Ordinary’.

This is the second song from the new album, the first was released last year with ‘Liquid’ in the lead Trophy eyes singer John Floreani.

Read more: Post Malone debuts with a new face tattoo with soggy art

The track explores the idea that people have multiple versions of themselves that they choose to show the world.

The video clip follows two masked persons as they roam the city together before they find their way home. Flashing lights and waves adorn the series

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtKr2eiv3QE (/ embed)

The band told the world yesterday about a new song and said “Everything Is Ordinary” will be released tomorrow.

Everything Is Ordinary will be released to the world tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/skiEHbblrE

– Boston Manor (@BSTNMNR) February 6, 2020

They dropped the link to the single and accompanying music video on social media this morning.

New single “Everything Is Ordinary” is now available! Link in Bio. Tour tickets are now LIVE. Go to our website to get yours! pic.twitter.com/IbJS6EoHYt

– Boston Manor (@BSTNMNR) 7 February 2020

Singer Henry Cox reveals that the number is an interpretation of how people experience the world today.

“Everything is normal” is about how we are insensitive to all these major big problems that exist today in the world, “he says.” We have literally seen everything, so nothing seems really disturbing or scary to us and in fact everything is just for us. “

“I was thinking in particular of the environmental crisis when we wrote this, but it applies to many things that are happening now.”

Read more: Boston Manor detail new album “GLUE,” UK tour with Trophy Eyes

Watch the flashy music video for “Everything Is Ordinary” below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JRlT-qFlBSk (/ embed)

GLUE drops May 1 through Pure Noise Records and can be reserved here.

Cox says their third LP is a bit different than what they have produced before.

“It’s a lot more abrasive and stranger,” he says. “It’s just new territory for us. It was about throwing away all prejudices about the tire and pushing ourselves out of our comfort zone. This is the beginning of our tire that will eventually become the tire we want to be.”

“It took us so long to come here, but I am really proud of ourselves that we have become our own thing. Not once did we think about what people wanted to hear, we just went all the way through the rabbit hole. Our the only rule was to do what we wanted to do. And I am really glad that we did. “

View the full tracklist for the album below.

GLUE track list

1. Everything is normal

2. 1 & 0

3. Plasticine dreams

4. Terrible love

5. Only 1

6. On a high ledge

7. You Me & The Class War

8. Play God

9. brand new children

10. Rats

11. Stuck in the mud

12. Liquid performance. John Floreani

13. Monolith

Boston Manor sets off this spring for a short British run with Trophy Eyes. Tickets are available here and dates are below.

dates

30/04 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

05/02 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

05/03 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

05/04 – Glasgow, UK @ The Garage

05/05 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

05/07 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

05/08 – Birmingham, UK @ Institute 2

05/09 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

What do you think of the new Boston Manor video clip? Sound out in the comments below!

View more: 10 concert posters of your favorite bands before they blew up

Alkaline Trio, 2000