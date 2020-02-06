Boston Manor detail new album ‘GLUE’, UK tour with Trophy Eyes

(Photo via Spotify)

After dropping their song with Trophy eyes singer John Floreani last summer, Boston Manor officially detailed their detailed record.

Details are currently scarce, but the album has the title GLUE and arrives on May 1 through Pure Noise Records.

The band announces the album today (February 5) with a simple post on social media that you can see below.

The album cover reveals a track list with their previously released track “Liquid”.

GLUE track list

1. Everything is normal

2. 1 & 0

3. Plasticine dreams

4. Terrible love

5. Only 1

6. On a high ledge

7. You Me & The Class War

8. Play God

9. brand new children

10. Rats

11. Stuck in the mud

12. Liquid performance. John Floreani

13. Monolith

You can go here to view some pre-order options that they will have available for the new record.

In case you missed it, Boston Manor dropped “Liquid” with Floreani in June after some teasing of the release. You can hear it below.

They have also announced a British headliner tour with Trophy Eyes as support. The short term starts on April 30 and ends on May 9. You can view the list of dates below and retrieve tickets.

Our UK Tour starts on April 30. We are finally back with our boys in @trophyeyesmusic. Go to our website & pre-order GLUE for exclusive presale. https://t.co/frurHDitTB pic.twitter.com/wMKuTJhNJ3

– Boston Manor (@BSTNMNR) February 5, 2020

dates

04/30 Southampton, UK – Engine rooms

05/02 Bristol, UK – SWX

05/03 Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

05/04 Glasgow, UK – The Garage

05/05 Manchester, UK – Academy 2

05/07 London, UK – Electric Brixton

05/08 Birmingham, UK – Institute 2

05/09 Leeds, UK – Stylus

Are you excited about the new Boston Manor album announcement? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

