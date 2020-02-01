Boston Man has Coronavirus, Mass. Confirm health officials

The first case of the corona virus in Mass. Has been confirmed by public health officials.

The patient, a man in his twenties, recently returned to Boston from Wuhan, China, according to state health officials.

The man, a UMass student from Boston, returned to Boston on Tuesday via Logan Airport in Boston. At that time, active screening had not yet begun at the airport, health officials said during a press conference Saturday.

The man sought medical help on his return to Massachusetts, officials said.

“We are grateful that this young man is recovering and immediately sought medical help,” said Commissioner Monica Bharel, Massachusetts, in a press release. “Massachusetts has prepared for a possible case of this new corona virus, and we were lucky that astute doctors quickly took the right measures.”

Logan Airport is one of the 20 US airports where CDC officials will screen international passengers for coronavirus symptoms, according to The Associated Press.

Health officials said coronavirus risk to the public remains low in Massachusetts. The man remains isolated in his house.

“As soon as we learn more from our experience with this virus, we know when it can be safely removed from isolation,” said Larry Madoff, medical director of the Office of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. during the press conference. “You can be sure that we will not free him from isolation until we are convinced that it is safe to do that.”

