Boston recorded the warmest winter weekend since weather records started in 1872.

The temperature in Boston reached 74 degrees on Sunday – the warmest January temperature ever measured in the city.

The temperature at Logan Airport reached 70 degrees on Saturday – a record temperature for that date. The old record was set in 1975 at 62 degrees.

That said, there were now two consecutive January days at 70 degrees or higher. That has never been recorded.

So, what’s up?

WBUR meteorologist David Epstein said the jet stream had gotten into a configuration that created a strong southward current. “Even in winter it’s usually relatively mild in the south,” he said. “But this air was driven north this weekend.”

Epstein added that the polar vortex is in Canada. Many times in winter, when the region gets a cold gust of wind, it comes from the polar vortex that extends south.

So far, this polar vortex has been firmly confined to the north this year.

And while many used the unusual warmth as an excuse to get outside, the weather affected some winter sports activities.

The ice rink at Frog Pond, which was usually full of people, began to melt and covered most of the ice rink with a layer of water. That was a little difficult for 5-year-old Zara Biswas, who had come from Westwood for an ice skating lesson. When asked how her class went, she replied, “Pretty bad … because it was wet.”

“In mid-January in Boston and it’s almost – what, 65, 70 degrees?” Said Zara’s father, Zavaneel Biswas. “It is incredibly warm. I think it has to do with global warming. “

“I don’t want to say that a day with extreme weather is all about climate change,” said Amy Butler, a climate research scientist at the University of Colorado, in Boston on Sunday at the American Meteorological Society’s 100th Annual Meeting was. But she added, “It certainly plays a role in some of the changes we see in the long run.”

With the reporting of the WBUR news department and the reporter Adrian Ma