Boston Honors MLK Legacy Monday

Massachusetts communities come together on Monday to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Events will be a combination of thought and action. Organizers hope people will turn what is no school and no work day into one. day to give back. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 50th anniversary commemorative breakfast will start at 7:30 am with top leaders, including Governor Charlie Baker, Representative Ayanna Pressley and Senator Ed Markey, who are scheduled to attend the event at the Convention Center. . Later Monday morning, Boston Cares will host its annual day of service at Boston Latin School. Hundreds of volunteers, joined by Mayor Marty Walsh, will use this event to help adults and teens who are struggling to find jobs – by creating support material.

