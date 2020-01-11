Boston Expands Designated Car Travel Locations

Boston is expanding its use of designated passenger transportation and pickup locations. Mayor Marty Walsh announced on Saturday the installation of three drop-off areas for transportation in south Boston Harbor. “A world-class city needs world-class transportation, and we are working to find creative solutions to congestion, improving transportation for all,” said the Democrat in a press release. A similar program was created last year in the city’s Fenway. The goal is to improve safety while reducing the traffic jams associated with double parking for accompanied drivers. Acting Commissioner of the Boston Department of Transportation Gregory Rooney said that picking up and dropping passengers in a traffic lane was a dangerous practice. Entering or leaving a vehicle may be struck by a motor vehicle or a bicycle. The practice poses a safety hazard to everyone sharing the road, “Rooney said in a statement. The three new pick-up and drop-off areas are located at 50 Northern Avenue, 100 Northern Avenue and 56 Seaport Boulevard. Passenger vehicles can also use the passenger embarkation and disembarkation areas, vehicles are subject to a five-minute limit and drivers must stay in their cars, the areas are operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week. City officials have said that the pilot program in the Fenway area has resulted in decreased pick-up / drop-off activities in traffic lanes, increased safety behaviors and reduced travel times. a slight decrease in the number of parking tickets issued in the Fenway, which could may have been due to the decrease in the number of vehicles accompanied in the lanes. The idea of ​​creating designated areas for accompanying drivers to pick up and drop off runners may be of interest. The Massachusetts Port Authority began last year to require drivers from transportation companies to pick up and drop off passengers at a central location at Logan International Airport. The goal was in part to reduce street-side pickups and drop-offs by Uber and Lyft at the terminals, instead channeling trips to Logan’s central garage. Opposed to the changes when they were announced, saying they would create confusion and force driving – share passengers to pay more in fees. Massachusetts saw helicopter trips climb 64.8 million in 2017 to 83.1 million in 2018. There are more than 210,500 licensed drivers in the state. Governor Charlie Baker said last year that the number of trips could reach 100 million trips in 2019, with the large number of trips taking place in a relatively small number of communities. In 2017, more than half of all trips were in just three cities – Boston, Cambridge and Somerville. Baker proposed legislation that would require transportation companies like Uber and Lyft to provide more location information. and when they are taken care of. Baker said the bill would provide cities and towns with better data to plan for the explosive growth of businesses, which comes amid growing frustration with traffic congestion, particularly in the Boston metropolitan area. said communities could take this data and decide to create designated pick-up and drop-off locations for rush hour transportation companies to reduce the problem of cars stopping in the middle of the street.

