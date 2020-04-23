Boston Dynamics robot dogs help coronavirus patients

Car robots help with transport medicine. Today, robot dogs are helping protect health care workers from coronavirus.

Spot, a four-legged robot from robotics company Boston Dynamics, will be used at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Massachusetts during the coronavirus pandemic. In a paper released Thursday, Boston Dynamics explained how the quadruped bot quickly changed to a medical worker within a week.

With an iPad and a two-way radio on the robot, healthcare workers’ video conferences with patients and remote control of the Spot as the robot dog walks into rooms with infected or potential infections.

After arriving at the Boston Dynamics hospital six weeks ago, Spot was reprogrammed to assist with initial patient evaluations. These are the real patients with coronavirus symptoms that typically require up to five health care professionals to diagnose them.

Boston Dynamics is opening up its software and hardware to help many medical workers prevent telemedicine exposure. It wants robotics teams to develop new ways to remotely measure body temperature, breathing rate, pulse rate, and oxygen saturation.

Just a month ago, Spot was helping factory workers. Today the robotic dog helps important medical workers interact with people with COVID-19.

