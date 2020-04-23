Boston, Cooke receives international honors

Apr 23, 2020 12:06 PM EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina girls basketball player Aliyah Boston and guard Zia Cooke are renowned among the best nationals in her country by the Hoo Hoop Stats today. Boston earned a spot on the 15 15 Freshmen website, while Cooke was an honorable mention for the first national title of his career.

The three-time All-American team and the winner of the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year, Boston was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Conference Player of the Year. He broke South Carolina’s first-ever record in a four-game series. His obstacles came in the season opener – the first double-double in college and the NCAA Div. I ‘s Women’s Basketball – tied Gamecock at 86 with the season being the fourth Gamecock of all time. Powered at both ends of the floor during his first college season, Boston finished sixth in the nation in field goals (.608) and 21st in blocks per game (2.61). He is third in the SEC with 9.4 points per game to follow with 12.5 points per game. He posted 13 doubles, including seven in 14 games against his chosen opponents. The Boston game became bigger as the casino was shining, with a total of 13.0 points and 10.9 rebounds against opponents he selected and 13.1 points and 10.3 rebounds in SEC games.

This season is as fresh as Cooke’s solid as he was announced after completing a high school career that made him the No. 4 player in the league. in 11 games, which fit Mikiah Herbert Harrigan for most of the team. The top-20 team in the top 20 includes four SEC opponents, the most by a Gamecock freshman in program history. A total of 13.8 points in the SEC game ranked 12th in the conference and fourth among newlyweds. With a furious temper, Cooke led the Gamecocks into 3 (40) free throws (79). A competitor who has matured in a successful casino, he tied for the team in scoring against his opponents at 13.0 points per game, hitting twice in 12 games in 10 games. four of his opponents opponents, including three-20 games.

Don’t Dawn Staley. The Gamecocks won both SEC Regular-Season playoff games in the tournament, going 16-0 in conference play and adding three straight victories.

2020 Her Hoop Stats Fab 15 Freshmen

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Haley Cavinder, Fresno State

Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo

Abby Feit, Evansville

Alex Fowler, Portland

Aislynn Hayes, Middle Tennessee

Jada Holland, Grand Canyon

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

Ila Lane, UC Santa Barbara

Ayoka Lee, Kansas State

Ashley Owusu, Maryland

Kyla McMakin, Longwood

Kayla Padilla, Penn

Alissa Pili, Southern Cal

Maddy Siegrist, Villanova

Respect

Sam Brunelle, Notre Dame

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Leilani Correa, St John

Abbey Hsu, Columbia

Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State

Taylor Jones, Oregon State