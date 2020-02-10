Bose QC 35 II and SoundSport Free are always low prices on Amazon

To let you know, if you buy something listed here, Mashable can earn a member commission.

By Leah StodartMashable Shopping20-02-02 15:37:02 UTC

TL; DR: The Bose QC 35 II and Bose SoundSport Free are two of the best noise canceling headphones currently on the market and selected colors for their lowest prices on Amazon: save $ 129 and $ 60 respectively.

We are not sure what is going on with this random wave of nostalgia from the 2000s, but we do know that these upcoming releases will lead us to give up new headphones. Conveniently, Amazon now has an unprecedented Bose sale: you can grab the Bose QC 35 II or the Bose SoundSport Free headphones at the lowest prices of $ 220 and $ 139 respectively. The only catch? There is only one color option for that price.

Finding a discount on a pair that is in the top three of the best noise canceling headphones is rare. Find them for $ 60 cheaper than their Black Friday price is a miracle. (It’s only the rose-gold pair, but we’re wandering. I think it’s because of Valentine’s Day.) The volume-optimized EQ from Bose follows your direction as you determine how loud your music is and adjusts the EQ along the lines of the Fletcher-Muson curve to achieve the accurate frequencies for each genre and a euphoric experience, even in the middle of the metro.

Regularly $ 349.99, you can save $ 129 and get the rose gold pair for $ 220 with free shipping.

The market for truly wireless earplugs with noise reduction is bare. The AirPods Pro and Bose SoundSport Free are two of the only real competitors that promise to exclude sound without requiring an over-ear or on-ear design. The SoundSport Free shines when it comes to exercise or running in the rain, with a water resistance of IPX4 and three different earplugs for a good fit. One thing the AirPods don’t have, but these do? An app that lets you track a lost earphone.

Regularly $ 199, you can save $ 60 and get the midnight blue pair for $ 139 with free shipping.

