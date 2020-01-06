Bosch sheds light on A.I. powered virtual visor technology at CES 2020

Loading...

The automotive division of Bosch has created a transparent sun visor, called Virtual Visor, which automatically darkens to prevent sunlight from touching the eyes of the front passengers, while keeping their line of sight relatively clean. This artificial intelligence technology was named Best of Innovation in the CES 2020 Innovation Awards.

The virtual visor is a flat, rectangular LCD screen with hexagonal inserts that look like a digital beehive. It folds away from the space directly above the windshield like a normal sun visor, but when it is down, you see the outside world instead of looking at your face in a make-up mirror. However, you will see the Virtual Visor. The camera in the cabin detects facial features such as the nose and mouth, and it also knows whether the sun casts a shadow on your face.

Artificial intelligence brings these puzzle pieces together. The software calculates where your eyes are, where the sun shines and colors individual hexagons to prevent sunlight from dazzling you and yours. It is more like sunglasses than a traditional sun visor, and it is much safer because the hexagons that do not block sunlight remain clear so that you can see through it. The virtual visor automatically adjusts in real time, so you don’t have to move it.

“We discovered early in the development that users adjust their traditional sun visors to always cast a shadow on their own eyes. This awareness was profound in helping to simplify the product concept and nurture the design of this technology, “explained Jason Zink, one of the co-makers of the Virtual Visor. Together with two other Bosch engineers, he built the first prototype using of an LCD monitor that had been fished out of the trash before the project was approved and funded by executives.

Non-blinding driving improves safety according to Bosch. The company pointed to a 2017 study in the medical journal Medicine that concluded that the risk of a life-threatening crash is 16% higher in bright sunlight.

It is Bosch’s job to renew the automotive sector, not to build the cars that use it. Digital Trends learned that the company stalked by talking to car and truck manufacturers about the realization of the Virtual Visor, and a spokesperson told us its goal is to bring it to market, but it’s too early to know when, where or how much it is will cost.

