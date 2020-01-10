Bosch Kiox and SmartphoneHub Hands-on: computers Earning e-bikes

Loading...

The best electric bikes of today are sleek machines with high-tech functions such as integrated batteries, alarm systems and wireless app connectivity. Yet you probably operate the bike with a black and white LCD screen that looks like an alarm clock from the 80s. If you are lucky, it will be illuminated.

This does not correspond to the wishes of technically educated city cyclists who buy e-bikes. Bosch has a few solutions, one for robust mountain biking and one for daily commuters. I put them to the test during a press event in Red Rock Canyon outside of Las Vegas.

Kiox is a robust on-board computer

Serious off-road motorcyclists should look for Kiox, an on-board computer with a rectangular, full-color 1.9-inch display. The screen is not large, but it is clear, covered with Gorilla Glass, and has an anti-glare finish that makes the screen easy to see even in the afternoon on a clear summer day.

The Kiox computer itself, including the display, can be removed thanks to the magnet attachment system. This has two advantages. First you can take the screen with you to protect against theft or vandalism. Secondly, the on-board computer can burst out in the event of a collision. That can save the screen by getting it out of the way instead of harnessing the full power of a crash.

Bosch Kiox

Like most on-board computers, the Kiox can display a wide range of fitness data. It can also synchronize with Bluetooth-compatible heart rate monitors for accurate training data. Bluetooth connectivity can also be used to synchronize data with various apps.

Kiox is not new to CES 2020, but you probably haven’t used it yet. There are very few electric bikes in the US. It now has a Lock function, which deactivates the engine when the on-board computer is disconnected. There is now also an ABS light for bicycles with that function.

Bosch Kiox

Although Bosch says that Kiox is aimed at ‘sporty cyclists’, I think it’s great for everyone. The screen is not large, but it is clear, sharp and colorful. It is also very easy to read. I rode a bike with Kiox on a sunny day in the Nevada desert, but never had the slightest trouble reading the screen. It is even clearer than the black and white LCDs I have used.

Kiox is exactly what I would like to see with every e-bike, and a big step further than the lame black and white LCDs that are still so common on electric bikes. If you are interested, you can find Kiox on selected e-bikes from different companies, including Electra and Riese & Müller (two brands where I drove at the press event).

SmartphoneHub is an infotainment center for your bike

Cyclists have been using telephones as an on-board computer for ten years, but there are many problems with that setup. The smartphone is exposed to damage, the supports are not always reliable, and if the screen stays on constantly, a phone’s battery will be drained quickly.

The Bosch SmartphoneHub solves those problems with a clamp built into the handlebar. It offers a secure hold of the telephone in landscape position. In addition, the SmartphoneHub has a USB port that can power the phone, so you don’t have to worry that the battery is low.

Bosch SmartphoneHub

Bosch has designed the Hub to work with the Cobi.Bike app that, once launched, does exactly what you would expect from an app for cyclists. You can of course use it to view your driving statistics. But you can also use it for navigation, to call contacts or to view weather forecasts.

I cannot hope for enough praise for the app. It is awesome. App problems have stopped my efforts to use a smartphone while cycling in the past. No app has ever bundled all my needs to my satisfaction, so I would like to switch between apps. But changing apps while driving never felt safe.

Bosch SmartphoneHub

That said, I think some drivers here in the US will be disappointed that the app is not from a more famous company. Cobi.Bike is big in Europe, I am told, but I have never seen anyone use it in America. Fortunately, the app can connect to other fitness services such as Apple Health, Google Fit and Strava.

The SmartphoneHub is intended for use with your telephone, but also has a 1.52-inch black and white LCD. This screen is located below where you are holding the phone, so it is only visible if you do not connect it. This is the backup screen. If you do not have your phone with you, the built-in LCD screen can display basic information such as remaining speed and range.

SmartphoneHub is smart, but sign up for Kiox

I tried the SmartphoneHub alongside Kiox during my 13-mile press ride. The Hub works like a charm. I have never had much luck using bicycle apps to keep track of my fitness data. They often turn out to be picky or inaccurate. The SmartphoneHub and the Cobi.Bike app had none of these problems. The app was fast, responsive and easy to use. My efforts were accurately reflected in RPMs, watts and calories burned because the app data comes directly from the bike.

And yet I still preferred the Kiox. Despite all the Hub’s strengths, it cannot beat a fundamental problem that exists on every phone. Glare. Placing a large smartphone screen between your handlebars is not much better than strapping a mirror in front of you. The sunny Moab desert often made the smartphone screen annoying to read, even at the maximum brightness of the screen.

Bosch SmartphoneHub

Kiox had none of these problems. The 1.9-inch screen was small, but it gave everything I needed to know. I also like the lack of distraction on the smaller screen. The information I need is available at a glance, but the screen does not dominate the space for me. I can concentrate on enjoying the ride.

Nevertheless, I will acknowledge the usefulness of SmartphoneHub. The navigation and contacts functions seem great and their usefulness will double if your phone is paired with a practice headset or a smart helmet. You can see and hear turn-by-turn directions, just like the infotainment system of a modern car.

Kiox and SmartphoneHub are now available on selected electric bicycles. I hope that more companies that sell e-bikes in America will pick them up. They give e-bikes the modern displays full of functions that they deserve.

