Bosch Demo for face recognition technology at CES 2020

Loading...

Ronan Glon

Ronan Glon

Ronan Glon

Ronan Glon

This story is part of our ongoing coverage of CES 2020, including technology and gadgets from the showroom.

The German supplier Bosch is working on face recognition technology in the world of cars. Similar to what is available on many smartphones, the feature is a way to keep passengers safe, entertained and comfortable.

Digital Trends has viewed the technology at CES 2020, where Bosch has packed it for demonstration purposes in a # vanlife-spec Volkswagen Touran. In this application, it consisted of a driver-facing camera placed between the steering wheel and the instrument panel, and a passenger monitoring camera located at the location of the map lighting. Thomas Lenzen, one of the product managers responsible for the technology, explained that it is possible to move the cameras and add or remove them as needed. Users may want a third camera to view their children in the back.

The cameras transfer images to an on-board computer that is dependent on artificial intelligence to obtain various important data points. It identifies the location of the driver’s facial features, such as their nose and mouth, and knows what they are looking at so that it can see if they are distracted. It also takes into account the attitude of every passenger.

Using this technology, the car can see when the driver is looking down at a phone, trying to identify a bird on a power line, eating, drinking, or being sleepy. What happens next depends on the application; overwriting the wishes of the owner is a very controversial thing to do. The system can only send audible and visual warnings. It can also slow down the car, prevent it from accelerating or stop completely.

This technology also has happier, more practical applications. Bringing the house into the car is a big topic at CES 2020. The companies that want to create living room-like interiors and integrate familiar functions such as Spotify, Netflix and Amazon Alexa are too long to list. Face recognition can play a major role in this transformation because it immediately knows who is behind the chair and adjusts a number of parameters accordingly. If you listen to rock, and your significant other love country, it remembers that it won’t blind Shania Twain after you start the engine.

The driver-oriented camera also powers the Virtual Visor, an award-winning innovation that Bosch showed at CES 2020. It’s cool, but it inevitably raises questions about privacy. If you are followed every time you drive, what can be done with the images and by whom? Lenses emphasized that it is not the intention to save the images or use them outside the car as the black box of an aircraft. Whether it will be saved again depends on the application.

Bosch talks to manufacturers about bringing this technology to the market. It has not revealed the identity of its first customer, or where the function will be rolled out, but it is ready for production

Follow our live blog for more CES news and announcements.

Recommendations from the editors