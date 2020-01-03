Bosa, Kittle, Sherman of the 49ers, suffocated by superlatives of the football analysis website – The Reporter

Loading...

It's that awkward moment on the NFL calendar. It's raining superlatives for the 49ers, who, in case they haven't been up to date, are ready to play the most important games of their season.

And for most of the team, of their lives.

How to reconcile the task in question with waves of recognition that could make a boy's helmet a little comfortable?

Here are three 49ers facing that possible detour, all courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

1. Nick Bosa, PFF Defensive Rookie of the Year

Nick Bosa: PFF Defensive Rookie of the Year @ PFF_Cam: https: //t.co/d71SXPxPft

– PFF (@PFF) January 3, 2020

If I had to sit with a bag of common places from Funions and Bosa PFF, I could take advantage of one day.

Some highlights, through PFF Cam Mellor: "Bosa's raw statistics saw him finish with 80 total pressures during the regular season, 14 more than any other accumulated edge defender as a rookie."

They want more? "Completing his incredible year was his ability to simply do everything from the edge to the 49ers. He became the fourth rookie defender to finish his rookie season with general qualifications, hurried passes and career defense above 75.0 for a full season. He joined Khalil Mack, Von Miller and Joey Bosa on that list, placing him once again in an elite company for future screenings.

I'm not sure of all the football metrics, but if they take Bosa to Mack, Miller and his brother, the boy is doing something very well.

2. George Kittle, the upper tight end of PFF

George Kittle finished the season with an overall rating of 95.0. # 49ers

That is the highest rating of a single season in the @PFF era. He broke the record set by Rob Gronkowski of 92.0 in 2011. #elite pic.twitter.com/SNd7k6oZox

– PFF SF 49ers (@ PFF_49ers) December 30, 2019

PFF not only rated Kittle as the best tight end in 2019, but also registered the highest rating in a single season in the PFF era (since 2006). And not only that, PFF argues that Kittle could have been the best player in any position on any team this season. Can you smell it?

3. Richard Sherman.

Richard Sherman has been the best NFL CB this decade pic.twitter.com/1JoJmuPeOO

– PFF (@PFF) December 31, 2019

Sherman, two years after a devastating Achilles injury, was rated the best cornerback in the NFL in the last decade, ahead of Chris Harris Jr. and Casey Hayward.

Sam Monson of PFF: "The former Seattle standout has once again become something like his best in 2019 for the San Francisco 49ers, and has had a huge impact on a defense that has made great strides this year." Sherman is an excellent cornerback and one of the best classified in football at the moment, he is also the best corner of the last decade. "

