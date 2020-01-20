Boris suffers first Brexit defeat since the election as Lord's vote to prove to EU citizens their right to stay - The Sun

BORIS Johnson has suffered his first Brexit defeat since his election wins when the Lords voted to give EU citizens physical evidence of their right to stay.

The government has suffered a defeat with an amendment to the rights of EU citizens who are legally resident in the UK.

1

The result is Boris Johnson’s first defeat since the Credit: Alamy Live News election

Proposed by liberal democrat peer Lord Oates, the vote was supported by 270, with 229 votes against.

Losing with 41 votes, the defeat is Mr. Johnson’s first loss since his crushing victory in the Christmas election.

The amendment would ensure that EU nationals living in the UK receive a physical document certifying that they have the right to be in the country.

It is a result that many might have expected, the Lords often being blamed for being full of remnants.

Ministers are likely to still destroy the defeat when the bill returns to the Commons on Wednesday.

Colleagues have the power to ask the Commons to “think again,” but traditionally they decline when the Commons refused to listen.

Given the size of Mr. Johnson’s huge majority, it is unlikely that peers will be able to resist if they are ignored.

BORIS BOUNCE

Tories with 17 points ahead of Labor in first poll since election victory

exclusive

GIVE A US-A DEAL, BOJO

White House accuses Prime Minister of “dragging his feet” on the US trade agreement

FROM THE RAILWAYS

Costs of high-speed train 2 to billions of spiral to £ 106 billion

CABINET CULL

Four female ministers are confronted with pocket in redeployment & PM has no women to replace them

BERC-NO!

Boris Johnson was able to BLOCK John Bercow to get a peerage

NORTHERN POWERHOUSE

Bojo’s plan to move Lords to North can cost “billions,” critics say

BERC-NO!

Former speaker John Bercow went to peerage after being nominated by Corbyn

LOW WAR

What is the current national minimum wage in the UK and where is it going?

PEACEKEEP BID

Boris could send British troops to the Libya civil war if the ceasefire strikes

EU BETTER UP EUR GAME

Merkel warns the EU to change to survive after the Brexit

Labour’s leader in the Lords Angela Smith said: “I hope the prime minister and his colleagues will not think they can get every detail of every bill right away, and acknowledge that the second room is useful.

“A large majority of the Commons means that the government is guaranteed to pass its legislation, but it would be extremely arrogant to reject all controls.”

It is only a few days after EU Verxit spokesman Guy Verhofstadt claimed that Britain had ruled out automatic deportation of EU citizens.

Lib Dem peer Lord Greaves destroyed after he claims that Britain will be like Brexit after Nazi Germany

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for the Sun Online news team? Email us at tips@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4368. You can WhatsApp us at 07810 791 502. We also pay for videos. Click here to upload yours.