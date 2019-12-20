Boris Johnson's victory offers lessons for Democrats in 2020

Loading...

Focused on the political trial, Democrats can ignore the crucial lessons they need to learn from the overwhelming victory of Trump's British clone, Boris Johnson, in last week's elections.

The opposition Labor Party suffered its worst drunkenness since 1935, and many long-standing Labor strongholds in the areas of the rust belt that became known as the Red Line turned conservative blue. But because these elections revolved around Brexit, whether Britain would finally leave the European Union as required by a small majority in a 2016 referendum, some analysts doubt the relevance that the British vote can have here.

Having been to England for the 2016 vote on the referendum and pursued the history of Brexit on two visits this year, I think the similarities are surprising. Here are five lessons that the Democratic Party could learn from the defeat of Labor.

1. Personality may be more important than problems.

The personality of the candidate and the attractiveness of the voters will be critical, perhaps more than the problems. That was the case not only of Jeremy Corbyn, the sordid and super leftist, but also of Johnson.

In an Opinium research poll on election day, 43% of voters who said they did not support Labor advocates mentioned party leadership as the main reason. Corbyn repelled the voters. He was seen as a suspect because he refused to take a clear position on Brexit. His tolerance for anti-Semitism within the party and his "friendship" with groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah offended many voters, not just the small number of British Jews.

Johnson's personality and energy, on the other hand, helped him overcome his personal snacks (which rival Trump's). A serial philanthropist who fathered a child out of wedlock and brought his lover with him to Downing Street, Boris is as famous for his lies (even about Brexit) as the White House man. However, with his calculated awkwardness and jokes (including a hilarious campaign video that went viral in which he assures speechless a voter who will "make Brexit"), he won the voters.

The message: a center-left Labor candidate would have had a much better chance of beating Johnson, like Trump. But that candidate would have needed a strong personality and a media understanding to match Boris in attracting undecided voters. Democrats take note.

2. The far-left economic policies are not winners

In addition to his personality, Corbyn's far-left policies failed to attract the Labor votes he needed. Its platform included re-nationalizing the railways, water and electricity of the United Kingdom, a four-day work week and forcing large private companies to give workers 10% of their shares. This did not prevent the heart of the working class from working for conservatives (and may have frightened many middle class voters).

The message (which is relevant to the Democrats, although Corbyn is far to the left of Bernie Sanders): The far-left economic policies are not the key to winning over the working class voters that Democrats need to defeat Trump.

3. Face immigration problems but without fear tactics.

The Brexit issue touched many of the pains of globalization, including the fear of immigration. At meetings and demonstrations in favor of Brexit in England, I repeatedly heard complaints that politicians do not listen to voters, as well as the anger that European Union rules allowed European workers on the continent to be hired in Britain for below British wages. The issue of immigration was a loser for Labor.

The message: The Labor Party never discovered how to address the serious concerns of voters about immigration without imitating conservative fear tactics and direct lies on the issue. Democrats don't have to solve a similar puzzle either.

4. Clarify who will preserve the social security network.

To attract Labor voters, populist Johnson pledged to invest billions of pounds in infrastructure in changing districts, as well as in the national health system. If you really do this, you can consolidate the conservative control of the former Labor heart.

The message: Trump has not been able to comply with infrastructure or medical care; his latest budget called for massive cuts to safety net programs of a kind that British conservatives would not contemplate. The Democrats rejected the proposals, but Trump suggested he would revive them if he won in 2020. This should be an important issue of Democratic debate to try to recover undecided voters. .

5. Young voters are not enough for victory.

An enthusiastic youth vote was not enough for a Labor victory. The work worked well in the 2017 elections due to an increase in youth records, when more than 60% of voters between the ages of 18 and 29 backed the party. But the percentage of registered young voters remains low compared to the older population, and older voters, who tend to be conservative, have a much higher level of participation.

The message: the situation is probably similar here. So do not expect an increase of young people to guarantee victory.

Boris Johnson's triumph is a sobering reminder that center-left parties must adapt to an era in which personalities and identity policies can outperform the economy. Boris was agile, in message, and endowed with a very weak opponent. Democrats can learn from their victory and how the Labor defeated themselves.

Trudy Rubin is a columnist and member of the editorial board of the Philadelphia Inquirer.