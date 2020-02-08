Boris Johnson spoils himself with a fight

Analysis by Luke McGee, CNN

(CNN) – Britain may have just left the European Union last Friday, but the next opportunity to blindly tumble off a cliff is only 20 weeks away.

The current transition period for Brexit expires on December 31. In the meantime, both the United Kingdom and Brussels hope to reach agreement on their future relationships. Otherwise there would be no formal agreement and the immediate termination of all current agreements would result in unspeakable chaos and disruption.

And while the transition period can be extended, the UK has to decide whether to do it before July 1st. Under international law, this is the point at which return is not possible, and possibly the new economic cliff. Boris Johnson said he had absolutely no intention of extending.

Given that it has taken almost four years to reach an agreement with Brussels that avoided the first cliff face, this could be cause for concern in London.

However, since Brexit Day, Westminster has been incredibly calm on the key issue the UK will face in 2020.

Johnson’s conservatives boast the confidence you can expect from a government that recently won a landslide in a generation’s major general election. The days of the dead end are over; The Johnson government is now free to pursue any agenda it wants in this post-EU reality.

Lock horns

At the moment it seems to be the best thing to choose fights.

Last week alone, Downing Street tried to share and rule with the British press, with some reporters excluded from news agencies that were considered politically critical in government meetings, including those given by impartial officials.

It also announced plans to pave the way for the BBC’s lifting of its public funding model. The Johnson government has practically allied itself with the BBC since taking office in the summer, and many on its inner team believe the national broadcaster is prejudiced against Brexit and Johnson.

And he’s preparing to wage a violent screaming fight against human rights lawyers later this month. The Johnson government is proposing controversial laws that will change the way and the timing of the release of convicted criminals. It is possible that these plans are against human rights.

The question is why a prime minister with such a big task in front of him deliberately pokes so many hornet nests. “This government obviously likes conflicts. I don’t think they are particularly disturbed when people see them as at war with the BBC or in conflict with judges because they keep suspect terrorists in prison afterwards. And when it serves as a distraction . ” The government’s Brexit strategy is all the better, “said Anand Menon, director of the UK in a changing EU think tank.

Whether it is an intentional diversion strategy or not, Boris Johnson’s government is defined by its willingness to fight. Officials who have worked in previous administrations complain that Johnson’s political advisors are “arrogant”, “overly confident” and deliberately create a “we-against-them culture”.

However, many of these officials don’t see much beyond the noise. Despite the mandate to pursue any agenda, Johnson’s government appears to be focused on telling people how much they want to change the country without doing much about it.

This adds some weight to the theory that Johnson’s government is striving to hold the national conversation on a topic other than Brexit. This could be because the UK’s current Brexit strategy seems to be stuck, not saying much and slowing down time. And many fear that this is due to the fact that the government is actually pursuing the strategy of leaving late this year without a formal future relationship.

“The government exists every day at the moment … I think if you put it all together it will be very likely that we will leave without an agreement on December 31st,” said Chris Bryant, a Labor Party lawmaker.

Earlier this week, Johnson spoke about Britain’s future relationship with Europe being like Australia. Phil Hogan, the EU’s trade commissioner, quickly pointed out that Australia had no formal trade relations with the EU and that this was a code for “no deal”. When asked about an answer to Hogan’s comments, the CNN government said Australia had signed several bilateral agreements with the EU and had already signed one with the EU – the deal it closed last Friday.

Gloom in Westminster

The government’s Brexit policy is currently hardly being reviewed. If parliamentary elections are scheduled, the parliament will be dissolved. This means that parliamentary committees that exist to review the government will no longer be elected until the parliament is operational again. This process can take months and is largely left to the government. “The problem with an election is that Parliament is out of action for about four months in terms of total control,” Bryant said.

The opposition Labor Party isn’t doing a great job of holding Johnson accountable. This is not a big surprise as a new leader is currently being elected. However, the result of this competition will not be available until April 4. At this point, official talks with the EU will begin and the deadline for July 1st will only be 89 days.

The Labor Party has been instrumental in forcing Johnson to extend the previous Brexit deadline. It was also frustrating for Johnson not to allow him to hold elections until no deal was officially taken off the table. However, at the Prime Minister’s weekly meeting on Wednesday, Jeremy Corbyn, Labor chairman, did not comment on Johnson’s recent move to an agreement with Australia or the fact that the EU’s top trade official claims it does not cover any agreement.

Legislators in Johnson’s own conservative party who are not part of the inner circle are equally desperate that they are unable to influence the government’s position on Brexit. With a resigned shrug, they say Johnson no longer needs them.

Whoever you talk to, the biggest worry is that Johnson will spend the next year playing in his eurosceptic base. They fear that he will make the most difficult offer. It could be economic folly, but so what?

Despite the darkness in some corners of Westminster, the mood in Brussels is calm. “We have been doing this for three years. We are not surprised by the political developments in Westminster. All that matters is what happens when we come into the room,” an EU official told CNN.

EU diplomats share this view. They accept that Johnson’s government wants a tougher Brexit than they look forward to, but are ultimately aware that it is Britain that faces the more daunting cliff at the end of this year. And many in Brussels are quick to notice that cliff edges previously made the British come closer to Brussels when the crisis came.

The only really unknown thing is what Johnson ultimately wants. He has said repeatedly that he wants a free trade agreement that causes minimal disruption and, as a rule, can differ from the EU. He is happy to announce to the EU that the UK will maintain high food standards, but is less willing to undertake in writing. This could become a sticking point when the clock runs out.

Despite the relatively short period in which all of this has to be done, it should be noted that the UK is assuming a position of full alignment with the EU and that Brussels is not a hell to punish the UK for leaving. There is good will on both sides – at the moment – and it is clear that an agreement is still pending.

The problem, like everything that has to do with Brexit, is politics. Many believe Johnson has buckled up in Brussels to complete the Brexit. He almost sold it to his own party, with some enormous reservations. If he tries again, he may not find his conservative party as supportive. However, if he plays hard and makes a deal that harms the UK economy, he might also find that the voters who gave him a majority are out of action.

Boris Johnson turned British politics upside down in December. He won the most important elections in recent history, delivered Brexit and is currently on the air. However, he will have to make some huge decisions in the coming weeks, and he will find that Brexit will continue to dominate his career and determine his political legacy. He would do well to remember when he thought about what’s best for the country. After all, despite the noise, it’s only what he thinks and says that really matters.

The CNN Wire

™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.