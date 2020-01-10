Bored with Sunday Service? Maybe Nudist church is your thing

Loading...

A nudist church in Virginia, where the pastor delivers sermons in his birthday dress. A drive-in church in Florida where parishioners can attend services from the comfort of their car. A 500-foot-long, “biblical accurate” reconstruction of Noah’s ark in Kentucky. These wild and woolly corners of American Christianity are the focal points of the In God We Trust series by French photographer Cyril Abad.

While about two-thirds of Americans describe themselves as Christians, a falling number identify with a specific cult. In 2000, half of Americans belonged to a Protestant denomination; today that number has dropped to 30 percent. Many of the others – one in six Americans – consider themselves non-denominational. These unaffiliated worshipers are the ones targeted by the growing number of alternative churches and Christian recreational sites conquered by Abad.

“Churches have adopted free market principles to open new niches in spiritual beliefs,” says Abad. “If you are a surfer, there is a church for Christian surfers. If you are a cyclist, there is a church for motorcyclists. I am less interested in large mega churches and more interested in these small churches that are designed to accommodate specific tribes. to speak. “

Abad sees these churches as a clear American phenomenon; there is no comparable phenomenon in France, he says. He spent nearly a year investigating Christian-themed churches and attractions across America before settling on the seven in the series that he visited during three visits to the US in 2017 and 2018. The hardest thing to get permission get to photograph was the nudist church of Virginia; To make the parishioners more comfortable, Abad took off his own clothes while taking the photos.

The series can certainly be funny, especially the images of the Holy Land Experience in Orlando, a biblical amusement park with a recreation of ancient Jerusalem and daily re-enactments of the crucifixion of Jesus. But Abad insists that he has no intention of making fun of the people who visit such attractions. “That’s why I don’t let people cry in the Holy Land Experience – I always show them from behind,” he says.

For Abad, the photos are part of a long-standing interest in the sociology of religion. “I want people to have fun, but then be challenged and ask deeper questions,” he says. Mocking is easy. Empathy – and understanding – are the most difficult part.

