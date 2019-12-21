Borderlands 3: How to get a secret legendary loot from Wotan | Maliwan Black Site Guide

Loading...

The raid on the Maliwan Black Site was launched more than a month ago for Borderlands 3, but the players finally discovered a big secret about the boss: you can win twice as much legendary loot if you shoot the right parts of the boss. This incredibly difficult encounter basically requires four players if you are casual, and only an unconditional maniac can take it out alone, but everything is worth it, because you can win much more loot by destroying secret parts of the boss.

Well, the parts themselves are not that secret: it is the HP meters that are hidden. Wotan, the great meeting of the band leader, has four giant legs to which you can aim and destroy. Each leg you crush has an extra loot, and destroying all four legs, including Wotan himself, will give you much more loot. If you are fast, you can destroy your legs before Wotan disappears. You will not have much time. I will explain all the details below.

After completing the story, you can join three friends and enter the extremely difficult Maliwan black site Raid. Here, you will meet super boss Wotan, a giant robot. This is where you will find some of the best booties in the game, and you can quickly increase your falls by aiming for special points on Wotan's body.

Wotan has four hidden health bars, one for each leg. Each leg has approximately 100,000 HP in Mayhem 4. The legs have health bars and you can destroy each leg: when they are destroyed, each loose additional loot In the highest difficult, Mayhem 4, it is very likely that you get twice the legendary weapons. Even if you are not, you will get more loot.

After destroying the main body, you can still aim and break all four legs. The more legs you break, the more rewards you will get: you will only have about 11 seconds after the boss is defeated to continue cultivating the legs. The brain stays longer before disappearing, so you (and your allies) must first focus on the legs.

The hardest part is simply defeating Wotan the Invincible absolutely. Be sure to eliminate the additional enemies that generate or overwhelm you, and look around for targets. Scroll to the lower difficulty setting if it is too difficult and grind better: Wotan is beatable, even alone!

