SAN DIEGO – The Border Patrol, who responded to a breakthrough that he discovered in a steel pole edge wall that is believed to be used by smugglers, did not warn activists this month when bulldozing the American side of a cross-border garden on an iconic cliff with view of the Pacific Ocean.

On Saturday, after a public apology for “the unintended destruction,” the agency allowed activists in a very limited area to plant sticky monkey flowers, daisies by the sea, and other native species at Friendship Park, inaugurated by First Lady Pat Nixon in 1971 as a symbol of bilateral bonds. The half-acre square between San Diego and Tijuana has organized cross-border yoga classes, festivals and religious services.

The rebirth of the garden is the latest twist in a sometimes hostile, sometimes reconciling relationship between security-conscious border agents and activists who find the park a special place to exercise freedom of expression.

“It’s hard to reconcile because we have two different agendas, but we’re both in the same place, so we’re doing our best,” said Daniel Watman, a Spanish teacher who leads the garden for the volunteer group, Friends of Friendship Park.

During an art festival in 2005, David Smith Jr., known as “The Human Cannonball,” flashed his passport, dropped into a barrel, and was shot across the wall on the nearby beach, landing on a net of American border patrols nearby. In 2017, professional swimmers crossed the US border into the Pacific Ocean and landed on the same beach, where a Mexican official greeted them with stamped passports and cheered school children.

The border patrol has been less receptive to events that have an open political message or that in his opinion take things too far. In 2017, it rejected the plans of the Dresdner Symfonie Orkest for a cross-border concert called ‘Tear Down This Wall’. It has also launched a distinctive ‘Let Them Hug’ campaign to enable ‘touch time’ across the border at the weekend.

Agents briefly opened a heavy steel gate several times a year, but ended the practice after an American man and Mexican woman married in 2017 during a cross-border ceremony. They were furious to hear later that the groom was a convicted drug smuggler whose criminal record was forbidden to enter Mexico.

Friends of Friendship Park, advocating ‘unlimited access to this historic meeting place’, said the garden was laid out in 2007, shortly before a second barrier created a buffer enforcement zone that the Border Patrol only opens to the public at the weekend. People can hardly touch the fingertips via a steel mesh screen during those weekend meetings.

The Border Patrol said in a statement after the garden was smashed that it was being used “as a cover to hide smuggling activities.” Photos came out with a padlock on the Mexican side, which smugglers apparently used to keep the approximately 18-inch (46 centimeter) opening to themselves.

Walls are often broken. Manny Bayon, president of the local union of the National Border Patrol Council, who represents agents from the San Diego area, said some have cut President Donald Trump’s new wall with high concrete-filled steel posts. Smugglers use cordless sanders that cost around $ 100.

Friends of Friendship Park met January 15 with Douglas Harrison, the interim chief of the Border Patrol, and decided on a plan to revive the garden. Harrison said the intention was to cut it, not to destroy it.

“We take full responsibility, investigate the event and look forward to working with (Friends of Friendship Park) on the way forward,” Harrison said on Twitter.

A compromise required the garden to be 1.2 meters away from the wall to give agents a better view with minimal planting on the next 4 feet to better facilitate temporary removal when construction teams replaced the existing barrier with Trump’s wall.

There was a misunderstanding at the last Saturday when Watman said that the group’s willingness to put the garden back in was given permission to plant over a larger area, which the on-duty agents would not allow. Watman agreed to reduce his blueprint and record it later.

“There is always something in the air,” he said. “A little bit of hearing is played.”

The Border Patrol issued a statement on Saturday stating that it “appreciates the friendships we have built with the community over the years.”

“We are confident that this relationship will continue as we enter a new era of the binational garden,” it said.

Elliot Spagat, The Associated Press