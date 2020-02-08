Border Patrol: Husband smuggled $ 500K + of cocaine while traveling with wife, son

SAN CLEMENTE, California – Border Patrol officials arrested a man on Thursday, February 6, who said he had smuggled more than $ 500,000 in cocaine while traveling with his wife and son.

According to a press release from US customs and border protection officials, agents have approached the couple and asked permission to search their vehicle. The man agreed and officers discovered a duffel bag in the trunk with 20 brick-shaped packages of cocaine. Agents also discovered an extra package of cocaine in a shopping bag at the car seat.

Officials said the 21 bundles of cocaine weighed 51.25 pounds, with an estimated street value of $ 512,500.

While the driver was being questioned, officials said his wife indicated that she should use the toilet and she went to the mall with her baby. They did not return and agents later found them a quarter of a mile away.

All three were taken to a nearby Border Patrol station for further investigation.

The driver, a 34-year-old American citizen, was later arrested. He and the drugs were transferred to the Orange County Drug Enforcement Administration office.

The mother and the child were released.

The vehicle was seized by the US border patrol.

